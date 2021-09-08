Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2021 AP not keen on payin ...
AP not keen on paying sop to colleges, to file review petition in High Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 8, 2021, 2:36 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2021, 8:47 am IST
Audimulapu Suresh said the YSR Congress government was implementing a full fee reimbursal scheme as per their election promise
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting on ‘Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu’ in which minister Suresh and other officials participated. (DC File Image)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting on 'Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu' in which minister Suresh and other officials participated. (DC File Image)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to file a review petition in the High Court objecting to its order of paying Jagananna Vidya Deevena amounts directly to principals of the colleges instead of crediting into the accounts of students’ mothers.

Minister for education Audimulapu Suresh said the YSR Congress government was implementing a full fee reimbursal scheme as per their election promise. The minister said the government had decided to file a review petition in the High Court against the order.

 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting on ‘Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu’ in which minister Suresh and other officials participated. It may be recalled that the High Court had heard a petition filed against the payment of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme to the mothers of students and directed that the amount be paid to principals citing that most of the students were not paying fees to the colleges. The court also heard the petition against the online admissions for Intermediate and ruled that the admissions be conducted as earlier in offline mode.

 

Speaking to the media after the review meeting, minister Suresh said they would go for an appeal on Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Intermediate online admissions. He said mothers were taking responsibility for their children’s studies by going to educational institutions, paying fees and further inquiring about the progress and studies of their children. He asked who would take the responsibility for the children's education if the Vidya Deevena scheme amount was given to the principal and if it was misused.

Minister Suresh said without 75 percent attendance, the second instalment would not be credited. He said the reservations were not followed in Inter admissions previously. He further said the online approach was for complete transparency, which had been successful in degree admissions. The minister said the government would go for review in the Intermediate online issue also by providing complete information to the High Court.

 

