Rains continue to wreak havoc in Telangana; man, son washed away

Disaster Response Force was sent from Hyderabad to Sircilla for the rescue operations. Representational Image (PTI)

Hyderabad: Heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in north Telangana districts on Tuesday, sweeping away people, vehicles, bridges and buildings. Undivided Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Khammam districts received extremely heavy rainfall of above 20 cm.

A man and his son got washed away in floodwaters in Jagtial district due the heavy downpour. While the body of the six-year-old boy was found, the whereabouts of his father is not yet known. This incident took place near Mallannapet of Gollapalli mandal of Karimnagar district.

Sircilla town was flooded due to heavy rains. The newly-inaugurated integrated collectorate complex was inundated. Several localities in the town were submerged in the flood. Cars and two wheelers were washed away in flood water.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society, Nadikuda in Warangal Rural district recorded the maximum rainfall of 38.8 cm during the last 24 hours on Tuesday, Malliala in Karimnagar recorded 30 cm rainfall while Bornapalli in the same district witnessed 29.3 cm rainfall.

A total of 14 places in Warangal Rural, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Warangal Urban, Rajanna Sircilla, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts recorded extremely heavy rainfall of above 20 cm.

The scaffolding of a bridge being built across Mulavagu in the temple town of Vemulawada caved in due to heavy flow in the rivulet on Tuesday. The new bridge is being constructed across Mulavagu to enter into Vemulwada temple from the bus stand. The work of the bridge was taken up with a cost of `28 crore in 2017. Scaffolding is arranged between pillars to lay the road, which caved in.

MAUD minister and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao instructed officials to speed up relief and rehabilitation activities. Rao conducted a teleconference with Siricilla collector Anurag Jayanthi, SP Rahul Hegde and municipal commissioner Sammaiah to take stock of the situation in the district.

He directed the officials to set up rehabilitation centres and shift people staying in low-lying areas to centres. He sent Disaster Response Force from Hyderabad to Sircilla for the rescue operations.