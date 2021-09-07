Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2021 Postpone NEET exam, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Postpone NEET exam, let students have fair chance: Rahul to govt

PTI
Published Sep 7, 2021, 11:21 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2021, 11:21 am IST
Gandhi's remarks come a day after the Supreme Court refused to defer the NEET-UG examination scheduled for September 12
Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called for the postponement of the NEET examination, and alleged that the government is "blind" to students' distress.

The former Congress chief also urged the government to let the students "have a fair chance" in the exams.

 

Gandhi's remarks come a day after the Supreme Court refused to defer the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG examination scheduled for September 12, saying it does not want to interfere with the process and it will be "very unfair" to reschedule it.

The advocate for the petitioners argued that medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2021 be deferred as many other examinations are scheduled around September 12.

"GOI is blind to students' distress. Postpone NEET exam. Let them have a fair chance," Gandhi tweeted. 

 

Tags: neet exam, congress leader rahul gandhi, national eligibility-cum-entrance test
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


