No plans for booster dose of vaccine: Tamil Nadu minister

Chennai: There was no proposal to administer the booster dose of Coronavirus vaccine for those who had already taken the mandatory two doses, State Health Minister Ma Subramanian said in the Assembly on Monday.

Speaking in the discussion on the call attention motion, moved by former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, demanding to know if the government had plans for administering the booster dose, the Minister said that no where it was being done now.

The State government was strictly following the guidelines issued by the Union Government that had appointed an expert committee to decide on the vaccine policy.

With former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, too, joining the debate to say that the booster dose was necessary in view of the spread of the virus, the Minister said that it had been revealed that two doses of vaccine proved 98.5 percent immunity.

Subramanian said the government had fixed a target of 20 lakh vaccinations and even planned to organize a special camp on September 12.

He made it clear that no international agency had so far recommended the administration of the booster dose.