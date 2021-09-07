Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2021 Farmers gather in Ka ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Farmers gather in Karnal for mahapanchayat, officials hold talks with their leaders

PTI
Published Sep 7, 2021, 3:04 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2021, 3:04 pm IST
Security arrangements have been beefed up in Karnal as the farmers have planned to gherao the mini-secretariat here
These senior leaders will be part of the talks with the administration and have said that they will raise various demands during the interaction. (DC Photo)
 These senior leaders will be part of the talks with the administration and have said that they will raise various demands during the interaction. (DC Photo)

Karnal: An 11-member delegation of farmer leaders was invited to hold talks with the district administration here on Tuesday as protesters in large numbers assembled for a mahapanchayat and later planned to gherao the district headquarters.

Senior leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), including Rakesh Tikait, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal, Yogendra Yadav and Gurnam Singh Chaduni, have arrived here for the mahapanchayat demanding action against the police lathicharge on farmers on August 28.

 

These senior leaders will be part of the talks with the administration and have said that they will raise various demands during the interaction. "We are talking to a delegation of farmers, Karnal Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav told PTI over phone.

Officials said details of the meeting will be shared later.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been beefed up in Karnal as the farmers have planned to gherao the mini-secretariat here.

There is heavy deployment of Haryana Police as well as central forces in Karnal, while security forces in adequate strength have also been deployed at the new Anaj Mandi here where farmers are holding the mahapanchayat and plan to move towards the mini-secretariat, they said.

 

Officials said vehicular traffic on the Delhi-Karnal-Ambala National highway was plying normally in the morning.

Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni had earlier in the day appealed to the farmers to assemble at the Anaj Mandi in a peaceful manner.

Next course of action will be decided at the mahapanchayat, Chaduni had said in a video message.

However, a statement issued by Haryana Police and Karnal district administration said some people had reached the new Anaj Mandi armed with lathis and iron rods, which does not show good intention on their part.

 

Ground intelligence reports indicate that some elements from Rambha, some from Nissing and some from other places have reached the Anaj Mandi armed with lathis, iron rods, which does not show good intention on their part, according to the statement.

The statement said police and district administration have spoken to farmer leaders who have tried to persuade such elements to leave the venue, but they are not listening to their leaders.

Karnal district administration and police is warning such mischievous elements not to take the law into their hands and maintain public order. All such elements will be strictly dealt with in accordance with law, it said.

 

Braving inclement weather in the morning, farmers reached the new Anaj Mandi riding tractors and motorcycles.

Senior police officials have been put on duty at the new Anaj Mandi. There is also heavy barricading and deployment of security forces at the mini-secretariat.

A day ahead of the proposed gherao of the mini-secretariat by the farmers, central forces were deployed, mobile internet services suspended and prohibitory orders banning gathering of people were imposed.

The Haryana government, which had earlier ordered suspension of mobile internet services here from Monday 12:30 pm to Tuesday midnight, decided to suspend these services in four adjoining districts -- Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat districts with effect from 12 am to 11:59 pm on Tuesday.

 

Forty companies of security personnel, including 10 companies of central armed police forces, have been deployed in Karnal district where local authorities have also imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, officials said.

The SKM, an umbrella body of farmer outfits protesting against the farm laws, had threatened to lay siege to the Karnal district headquarters on Tuesday if its demands were not met.

The Haryana Police had lathicharged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a national highway near here on August 28 while heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting.

 

Over 10 protesters were injured. The SKM had said a murder case should be registered against IAS officer Ayush Sinha who was caught on tape allegedly telling policemen to "break heads" of protesting farmers.

Sinha, who was later transferred in a reshuffle also involving some other IAS officers, has now been posted as the additional secretary in the Citizen Resources Information Department.

Chaduni said a meeting with district administration officials was held here on Monday, but after failing to get any satisfactory response about their demands they decided to hold a mahapanchayat on Tuesday before proceeding to the mini-secretariat to gherao it.

 

He had earlier sought registration of a case against those involved in the lathicharge.

He also demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for the family of a farmer who died after allegedly sustaining injuries in the lathicharge.

However, the administration here claimed that the farmer was not injured in the police action but had died due to a heart attack.

...
Tags: farmers, samyukt kisan morcha, haryana police, national highway, delhi-karnal-ambala national highway
Location: India, Haryana, Karnal


Latest From Nation

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus began on March 1. (AP Photo)

India administers 70 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses till date

Nandanam Government Arts College, students and teachers receive COVID19 vaccine during the special vaccination camp for students above 18 years old, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu seeks additional 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses from Centre

The right to live with dignity clause takes into account the emotional abuse of women. (AFP Photo)

46 pc rise in complaints of crimes against women reported in 2021

Hussain had been lodged in the central prison since 2017. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Murder convict, hailing from Tamil Nadu, escapes from Kerala jail



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Close contacts of Kerala's 12-year-old Nipah victim test negative for virus

Health workers bury the body of a 12-year-old Nipah virus victim, at Kannamparambu cemetery in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI/File)

Postpone NEET exam, let students have fair chance: Rahul to govt

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

COVID: Breath analyser tests set to resume for pilots, crew as situation improves

Air India's pilots' union and several other airlines had earlier written to the DGCA to stop BA tests as they increased the risk of infection. (Representational image: PTI)

India plans 50% increase in oxygen production before third COVID-19 wave

Gas companies along with the government are gearing up for a scenario where the third wave could be worse than the previous one. (PTI file photo)

Kerala government puts rigorous Nipah management plan in place

The samples of seven people among the 20 high-risk contacts of the child have been sent to Pune NIV for testing and the result is awaited. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->