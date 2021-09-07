Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2021 Drop 11 Godavari pro ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Drop 11 Godavari projects from ‘unapproved’ list: KCR to Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Sep 7, 2021, 4:38 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2021, 7:03 am IST
There is no mention of projects in Krishna basin that have become a bone of contention between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
Rao stated that 85 tmc ft was allocated to the Icchampally project according to GWDT Award and inter-state agreement among the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (DC File Image)
 Rao stated that 85 tmc ft was allocated to the Icchampally project according to GWDT Award and inter-state agreement among the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday met union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi. He submitted a representation to the union minister that was released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) which talks only about projects in the Godavari basin. There is no mention of projects in Krishna basin that have become a bone of contention between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

However, official sources said Rao reiterated his demand of sharing Krishna water at the ratio of 50:50 between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh against 66:34 being shared at present between both the states.

 

The Chief Minister urged Shekhawat to drop 11 projects in the Godavari basin from the list of 'unapproved projects' mentioned in the recent gazette issued by the Centre bringing all irrigation projects in the Krishna and the Godavari basins under the respective river management boards (KRMB and GRMB).

Rao informed Shekhawat that these 11 projects were started before formation of Telangana State and were well within the 967.94 tmc ft share of the state. Out of this allocation, projects for 758.76 tmc ft are already cleared by the Central Water Commission (CWC) and water availability has been cleared by the Hydrology Directorate for another 148.82 tmc ft. The balance allocation of 60.26 tmc ft has been kept as a reserve for future projects, evaporation losses etc.

 

Rao stated that 85 tmc ft was allocated to the Icchampally project according to GWDT Award and inter-state agreement among the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. The Indira Sagar and Rajiv Sagar projects were given in-principle allocation of 16 tmc ft each. The Devadula LIS was allocated 38 tmc ft and all relevant clearances for the project were also obtained. Thus, a total of 155 tmc ft allocation was obtained from the CWC for these four projects.

Rao brought to his notice that in lieu of above four projects, the Telangana government had decided to take up Sitarama project with an allocation of 70 tmc ft, Devadula LIS (with barrage at Tupakula Gudem) with 60 tmc ft, Mukteswar (Chinna Kaleshwaram) LIS with 4.5 tmc ft, Ramappa-Pakhala Link with 3 tmc ft, Modikunta Vagu with 2.14 tmc ft and Chowtupally Hanumanthu Reddy LIS with 0.8 tmc ft. This totals to 140.44 tmc ft leaving a balance of 14.56 tmc ft as reserve.

 

"As these projects are taken up by the Telangana government out of water allocations already approved by CWC, the DPRs of these projects may be expeditiously approved," Rao said.

He clarified that an additional 1 tmc ft per day of Kaleshwaram project was not an additional nor a new project. It had only been taken up with the state government funds to utilise 240 tmc ft allocations made to Kaleshwaram project by CWC, within a shorter time period and as such did not require any approval by the Centre.

Similarly, he said, Kandakurthi LIS, Ramappa-Pakhala Link, Tupakulagudem barrage, Gudem LIS, Kanthanapally projects also did not require any approval and urged Shekhawat to drop these 11 projects from 'unapproved list' in the Centre's recent gazette.

 

...
Tags: godavari projects, k. chandrashekar rao, gajendra singh shekhawat, godavari basin, krmb, grmb, central water commission, hydrology directorate, devadula lis, sitarama project, chowtupally hanumanthu reddy lis, kaleshwaram project, kandakurthi lis, ramappa-pakhala link, tupakulagudem barrage, gudem lis, kanthanapally project
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 07 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

During verification, the bank found the transaction of the accused failed because of a technical error while dispensing cash. Subsequently the bank will deposit the money in the complainant’s account, police said. — DC Image

Hyderabad cops bust interstate ATM fraudsters; three of Mewat gang arrested

The meeting will be attended by the President of Brazil Jair Bolsanaro, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of China Xi Jinping, and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Dealing with China a top priority, says S. Jaishankar ahead of Brics summit

News

Sarpanch accuses TRS MLA of harassment

Renowned civil engineer Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya suggested constructions of two storage reservoirs on Musi named as Osmansagar and on Esi, its tributary, as Himayatsagar. (DC Image)

10 years on, WTP at twin reservoirs still remains on paper



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mobile internet suspended, section 144 imposed in Karnal ahead of farmers' protest

Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that they had given a deadline of September 6 to the administration to meet their demands. (Twitter)

EC announces holding bypolls for 3 assembly seats in Bengal, one in Odisha

Banerjee had moved out of her traditional Bhabanipur seat to fight in Nandigram during the Assembly polls earlier this year but lost to his former close aide Suvendhu Adhikari. (PTI)

Kerala facing vaccine shortage, asked Centre for more doses: Health Minister

A total of 2,94,87,970 people have received either the first dose or both doses of vaccine. (Photo: AP)

IYC passes resolution demanding Rahul Gandhi be made Congress president

Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Dealing with China a top priority, says S. Jaishankar ahead of Brics summit

The meeting will be attended by the President of Brazil Jair Bolsanaro, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of China Xi Jinping, and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. Representational Image. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->