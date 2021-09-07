Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2021 Dealing with China a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Dealing with China a top priority, says S. Jaishankar ahead of Brics summit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Sep 7, 2021, 6:45 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2021, 6:45 am IST
With the situation in Afghanistan likely to be discussed prominently at Thursday’s Brics Summit
The meeting will be attended by the President of Brazil Jair Bolsanaro, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of China Xi Jinping, and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. Representational Image. (Twitter)
 The meeting will be attended by the President of Brazil Jair Bolsanaro, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of China Xi Jinping, and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. Representational Image. (Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair the 13th Brics (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit on Thursday in a virtual format that will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Brazilian and South African Presidents, New Delhi said on Monday even as external affairs minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar once again blamed Beijing for the Sino-Indian border flare-up last year which, he said, had taken the bilateral relationship in a “different direction”.  

With the situation in Afghanistan likely to be discussed prominently at Thursday’s Brics Summit following the ignominious exit of American troops from the strife-torn nation last month and the takeover by the Pakistan-backed Taliban, Mr Jaishankar nevertheless described the United States as a “premium power” but said it was “struggling with new manifestations of wielding power”. He was speaking at a virtual event on “Why the Quad matters” at Australian National University’s “J.G. Crawford Oration-2021” on Monday.

 

On China, Mr Jaishankar said that the Chinese had deployed a large number of troops in “operational mode” in Ladakh and that led to the serious clash at Galwan valley last June which resulted in bilateral ties heading in a “different direction”. He said the challenges in dealing with Beijing were a top priority for India.

At the Brics Summit, the Counter Terrorism Action Plan, which was recently “adopted and recommended for consideration by the Brics Summit” by the national security advisors (NSAs) of the five member-nations, is all set to be presented before the leaders. India’s NSA Ajit Doval may also “raise the issue of cross-border terrorism and activities of groups such as the (Pakistan-based) Lashkar-e-Tayyeba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) which enjoy state support and threaten peace and security” in a report he is due to present before the five leaders. The action plan aims to “strengthen existing mechanisms of cooperation in areas such as financing and combating terrorism, misuse of the internet by terrorists, curbing the travel of terrorists, border controls, protection of soft targets, information sharing, capacity building, and regional and international cooperation”.

 

New Delhi said, “As part of India’s ongoing chairship of Brics in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 13th Brics Summit on 9 September 2021 in virtual format.

The meeting will be attended by the President of Brazil Jair Bolsanaro, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of China Xi Jinping, and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. India’s NSA Ajit Doval, president of the New Development Bank Marcos Troyjo, the pro tempore chair of the Brics Business Council Onkar Kanwar and pro tempore chair of the Brics Women’s Business Alliance, Dr Sangita Reddy, will present reports on the outcomes pursued this year under their respective tracks to the leaders during the summit."

 

The theme for the summit is "BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus". India had outlined four priority areas for its chairship, including counter terrorism, using digital and technological tools for achieving SDGs.

This is the second time Mr Modi will be chairing the Brics Summit. Earlier he had chaired the summit in Goa in 2016.

...
Tags: brics summit, narendra modi, 13th brics summit, vladimir putin, xi jinping, s. jaishankar, sino-indian border flare-up, j.g. crawford oration-2021, galwan valley, counter terrorism action plan, ajit doval, lashkar-e-tayyeba, jaish-e-mohammed, jair bolsanaro, cyril ramaphosa, troyjo, onkar kanwar, dr sangita reddy, brics women’s business alliance
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 07 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

During verification, the bank found the transaction of the accused failed because of a technical error while dispensing cash. Subsequently the bank will deposit the money in the complainant’s account, police said. — DC Image

Hyderabad cops bust interstate ATM fraudsters; three of Mewat gang arrested

News

Sarpanch accuses TRS MLA of harassment

Renowned civil engineer Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya suggested constructions of two storage reservoirs on Musi named as Osmansagar and on Esi, its tributary, as Himayatsagar. (DC Image)

10 years on, WTP at twin reservoirs still remains on paper

Rao stated that 85 tmc ft was allocated to the Icchampally project according to GWDT Award and inter-state agreement among the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (DC File Image)

Drop 11 Godavari projects from ‘unapproved’ list: KCR to Centre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mobile internet suspended, section 144 imposed in Karnal ahead of farmers' protest

Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that they had given a deadline of September 6 to the administration to meet their demands. (Twitter)

EC announces holding bypolls for 3 assembly seats in Bengal, one in Odisha

Banerjee had moved out of her traditional Bhabanipur seat to fight in Nandigram during the Assembly polls earlier this year but lost to his former close aide Suvendhu Adhikari. (PTI)

Kerala facing vaccine shortage, asked Centre for more doses: Health Minister

A total of 2,94,87,970 people have received either the first dose or both doses of vaccine. (Photo: AP)

IYC passes resolution demanding Rahul Gandhi be made Congress president

Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka to recruit 5,000 teachers this year, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

The Chief Minister said that teachers who encourage children to ask questions are genuine teachers. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->