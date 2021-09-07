Cyclone warning issued to seven AP districts

Thick clouds hove over the sky near Tenneti Park following a heavy downpour in Visakhapatnam on Monday. (Photo:DC/Murali Krishna)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam, issued Red Warning – a category of severe weather conditions – for one or two places in six coastal districts on Tuesday, while Guntur has been flagged with Orange Warning.

The Red Warning districts are Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, East and West Godavari. Extremely heavy rainfalls have been forecast for certain areas of these districts before Tuesday noon, as per CWC.

Many parts of AP have received heavy to extremely heavy rains on Monday. Kakinada (Rural) registered the state's highest rainfall of 175.25 mm.

"Under the influence of low pressure that has formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal along the AP coast, rains will occur and the sea condition will be rough," a CWC official said.

Squally weather with a wind speed of 40–50 kmph along and off the state coast and Yanam is the forecast for Tuesday.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till further instructions from the government.