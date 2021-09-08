Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2021 CM Chandrashekar Rao ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM Chandrashekar Rao wraps up Delhi visit; likely to return today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 8, 2021, 2:08 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2021, 6:47 am IST
Party sources said Rao underwent medical check-ups on Tuesday at a private hospital
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's visit to Delhi has completed one week on Tuesday, his longest-ever stay in the Capital since he became Chief Minister in June 2014. Rao left for Delhi on September 1.

There were no official engagements in Delhi for the Chief Minister on Tuesday. Party sources said Rao underwent medical check-ups on Tuesday at a private hospital. They said he underwent routine eye and dental check-ups and was likely to return to Hyderabad on Wednesday. However, there is no official confirmation from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in this regard.

 

Rao's week-long stay in Delhi has created a buzz in political circles as it is for the first time that he stays put in Delhi for such a long duration after becoming the Chief Minister in June 2014. He stayed in Delhi for two or three days during his earlier trips as the Chief Minister.

He went to Delhi for the prime purpose of laying foundation for construction of the TRS office on September 2. He did not seek the appointment of either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or home minister Amit Shah to meet them when he left Hyderabad.

However, the Chief Minister sought Modi's and Shah's appointments on September 3. The Prime Minister giving his appointment in a jiffy on September 3 evening and Amit Shah on September 4 raised political heat in Telangana with the Opposition Congress accusing the TRS and the BJP of fighting in gully and maintaining secret ties in Delhi. The Telangana BJP leaders termed Rao’s meeting with Modi and Shah as an attempt to divert people's attention from the successful ongoing padayatra of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and to create confusion among voters against the backdrop of the Huzurabad bypoll where the TRS and the BJP are pitted against each other.

 

...
Tags: telangana chief minister k chandrashekhar rao, telangana bjp leaders, bandi sanjay


Horoscope 08 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Dengue cases were reported in Dummugudem, Pinapaka, Burgumpahad, Mulakalapalli, Kothagudem, Paloncha and Chandrugonda in Bhadradri district. The number of cases in these mandals ranged from five to ten. — Representational image/PTI

Stagnant water leads to rapid rise in dengue cases in Khammam

Authorities also found the presence of culex and anopheles mosquitoes in water bodies. (Photo: Representational)

14 of 50 houses in Hyderabad harbour dengue mosquitoes: Survey

Godavari water level at 35 feet in Bhadrachalam. (Photo: PTI)

Incessant rains lead to overflowing of water bodies in Telangana

Though there are clear norms that only a person up to the age of 65 years can serve as chairman, the government appointed Justice Kanagaraj, who is aged 78 years. — Twitter

Petition in High Court against appointment of Justice Kanagaraj



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India plans 50% increase in oxygen production before third COVID-19 wave

Gas companies along with the government are gearing up for a scenario where the third wave could be worse than the previous one. (PTI file photo)

Kerala government puts rigorous Nipah management plan in place

The samples of seven people among the 20 high-risk contacts of the child have been sent to Pune NIV for testing and the result is awaited. (Representational Image: PTI)

IYC passes resolution demanding Rahul Gandhi be made Congress president

Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

No plans for booster dose of vaccine: Tamil Nadu minister

Subramanian said the government had fixed a target of 20 lakh vaccinations and even planned to organize a special camp on September 12. — Representational image/PTI

Karnataka to recruit 5,000 teachers this year, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

The Chief Minister said that teachers who encourage children to ask questions are genuine teachers. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->