CM Chandrashekar Rao wraps up Delhi visit; likely to return today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's visit to Delhi has completed one week on Tuesday, his longest-ever stay in the Capital since he became Chief Minister in June 2014. Rao left for Delhi on September 1.

There were no official engagements in Delhi for the Chief Minister on Tuesday. Party sources said Rao underwent medical check-ups on Tuesday at a private hospital. They said he underwent routine eye and dental check-ups and was likely to return to Hyderabad on Wednesday. However, there is no official confirmation from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in this regard.

Rao's week-long stay in Delhi has created a buzz in political circles as it is for the first time that he stays put in Delhi for such a long duration after becoming the Chief Minister in June 2014. He stayed in Delhi for two or three days during his earlier trips as the Chief Minister.

He went to Delhi for the prime purpose of laying foundation for construction of the TRS office on September 2. He did not seek the appointment of either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or home minister Amit Shah to meet them when he left Hyderabad.

However, the Chief Minister sought Modi's and Shah's appointments on September 3. The Prime Minister giving his appointment in a jiffy on September 3 evening and Amit Shah on September 4 raised political heat in Telangana with the Opposition Congress accusing the TRS and the BJP of fighting in gully and maintaining secret ties in Delhi. The Telangana BJP leaders termed Rao’s meeting with Modi and Shah as an attempt to divert people's attention from the successful ongoing padayatra of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and to create confusion among voters against the backdrop of the Huzurabad bypoll where the TRS and the BJP are pitted against each other.