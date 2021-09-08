Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2021 CM calls for CBSE af ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM calls for CBSE affiliation to schools; 12,663 schools to be revamped

Reviewing Nadu-Nedu, the CM asked officials to immediately start the tender process for the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works.
Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the authorities to improve the quality of textbooks and told them to focus on CBSE affiliation for schools along with ICSE affiliation. Representational Image. (PTI)
Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has advised officials to improve the quality of textbooks and facilitate CBSE affiliation for all types of schools alongside ICSE affiliation.

The chief minister held a review meeting on Nadu-Nedu (schools) and new education policy (NEP) here on Tuesday. He asked officials to be prepared for implementation of NEP across the state, ensuring that each school has sufficient number of teachers, subject-wise, from Class III. Under the Nadu-Nedu second phase, as many as 12,663 schools will be revamped at a cost of Rs. 4,535.74 crore, he said.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the authorities to improve the quality of textbooks and told them to focus on CBSE affiliation for schools along with ICSE affiliation. As of now, 1,000 schools are affiliated with CBSE.

Reviewing Nadu-Nedu, the CM asked officials to immediately start the tender process for the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works. Under this phase, 12,663 schools will be revamped at a cost of Rs. 4535.74 crore. As many as 18,498 additional classrooms will be constructed. In the third phase, 24,900 schools will be renovated at an estimated cost of Rs. 7,821 crore.

 

They told the CM that currently engineers taking up Nadu-Nedu works are undergoing training at village secretariats. Soon, training for parents' committees will also start before initiating the phase-2 works.

Jagan said special attention should be paid to the maintenance of schools and toilets. Keep a contingency fund in every school for any emergency repair works, he said, and asked the officials to prepare an SOP in this regard.

Reviewing Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, he asked officials to provide the kits by the time the next academic year starts. “Ensure that items of good quality are given. Include sports shoes and sports dress in the kit from the coming year,” the CM said.

 

Officials informed the CM that Vidya Kanuka kits have been fully distributed and they are planning the mode of distribution of sanitary napkins to girl students under the Swecha programme, which is likely to be launched in October.

Education minister Adimulapu Suresh, women and child welfare minister Taneti Vanitha, principal secretary to school education Buditi Rajasekhar, women and child welfare secretary Anuradha, finance secretary Gulzar, school education commissioner Chinaveerabhadradu, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan state project director Vetriselvi, school education adviser Murali, school education director (SCERT) Pratap Reddy and some other senior officials were present.

 

