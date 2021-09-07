Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2021 Close contacts of ch ...
Close contacts of child who died of Nipah test negative for virus

PTI
Published Sep 7, 2021, 9:35 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2021, 9:40 am IST
Five more samples are being tested in the facility arranged at the medical college by Pune NIV
Health workers bury the body of a 12-year-old Nipah virus victim, at Kannamparambu cemetery in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Health workers bury the body of a 12-year-old Nipah virus victim, at Kannamparambu cemetery in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kozhikode: Kerala heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday as the test results of those who came in close contact with the 12-year-old child who succumbed to Nipah virus infection returned negative.

State Health Minister Veena George said the test results of the samples taken from the child's eight close contacts are negative.

 

"The samples of parents and healthcare workers, who were symptomatic, have been tested negative. It's a moment of relief that the results of those who were in close contact with the child came out negative," the minister said at a press meet.

George said there are currently 48 people in the high risk category who are at a medical college isolation ward and their health condition is "stable".

Five more samples are being tested in the facility arranged at the medical college by Pune NIV, the minister said.

Out of the 48, 31 people are from Kozhikode, four from Wayanad, eight from Malappuram, three from Kannur and one person each from Palakkad and Ernakulam districts.

 

The minister also informed the media that more samples will be tested on Tuesday.

The health department on Monday said 251 contacts of the child had been identified, of which 129 are healthcare workers.

The department has been on a high alert since the 12-year-old boy from Kozhikode succumbed to Nipah virus infection on Sunday.

The area within a three-kilometre radius from the house of the deceased child has been declared a containment zone. This includes wards from five panchayats.

The health departments in four districts -- Kozhikode, neighbouring Kannur, Malappuram and Wayanad -- have been put on high alert.

 

...
Tags: nipah virus, kerala nipah virus, nipah virus outbreak
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)


