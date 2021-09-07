Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2021 35.64 per cent schoo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

35.64 per cent school students attend offline classes in Karnataka on Monday

ANI
Published Sep 7, 2021, 9:00 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2021, 9:00 am IST
Schools in Karnataka for classes 6-8 have been reopened on September 6, adhering to all the COVID-19 protocols
Teachers welcome primary school children of class 6th to 8th as Karnataka government allowed reopening of schools, in Chikmagalur. (Photo: PTI)
Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, only 35.64 per cent of students of classes 6-8 have attended the school for physical classes on Monday, as per Karnataka Education Ministry data.

Schools in Karnataka for classes 6-8 have been reopened on September 6, adhering to all the COVID-19 protocols.

 

In class 8, only 23.22 per cent have attended physical classes on their first day of school on Monday, the data stated.

According to the state education ministry report, around 29.15 per cent of class 6 students went to school for attending offline classes on Monday.
There are more than 10 lakh students enrolled in class 6 for the academic year 2021-2022.

In class 7, only 28.05 per cent of students attended school on the first day, while the number of enrolled students exceeds 10 lakh in the state, as per official data.

Karnataka government took the decision to reopen the schools for classes 6-8 on August 30, keeping in place all the COVID-19 protocols.

 

However, the government has not made attendance mandatory for students. Thus, the state is operating a 'blended mode' of education i.e., students who do not want to resume physical classes will still have the option to attend online classes.

Tags: karnataka schools
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


