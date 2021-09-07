Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2021 10 years on, WTP at ...
Nation, Current Affairs

10 years on, WTP at twin reservoirs still remains on paper

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Sep 7, 2021, 4:57 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2021, 7:03 am IST
Though the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) designed the project, it is yet to see the light of the day
Renowned civil engineer Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya suggested constructions of two storage reservoirs on Musi named as Osmansagar and on Esi, its tributary, as Himayatsagar. (DC Image)
 Renowned civil engineer Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya suggested constructions of two storage reservoirs on Musi named as Osmansagar and on Esi, its tributary, as Himayatsagar. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Callousness of civic authorities is not only causing huge losses to the exchequer, but also is depriving its denizens of their rightful amount of drinking water for long. Construction of a 90-million gallons per day (MGD) water treatment plant (WTP) at Osmansagar and Himayatsagar lakes proposed 10 years ago is still lying on paper, as authorities seem to be insensitive to the basic needs of people.  

If the water treatment plant had been constructed, it would have catered to the drinking water needs of 10 lakh people and avoided inundation at low-lying areas along the Musi during October last year and for the last three months this year. Though the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) designed the project, it is yet to see the light of the day.

 

According to highly placed sources, after the 1908 flash floods caused massive losses of lives and properties, the civic authorities were forced to initiate flood control measures. Renowned civil engineer Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya suggested constructions of two storage reservoirs on Musi named as Osmansagar and on Esi, its tributary, as Himayatsagar. As the population of the then Hyderabad started increasing, the said flood control storage reservoirs were converted as drinking water supply sources and supply began from Osmansagar in 1920 (construction began in 1912 and completed in 1920) and from Himayatsagar in 1927 by gravity. The water treatment plants constructed at Asifnagar and Mir Alam till date have been treating 40 MGD water which are being supplied in the city.  

 

A decade ago, the twin reservoirs reached their dead storage levels and the water board officials, in order maintain the full tank levels, proposed to construct a 90 MGD water treatment plant linking Osmansagar and Himayatsagar and draw water through gravity from KP Laxmidevipally reservoir as a part of Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project.  If the project was executed, it would have treated water and supplied to about 10 lakh consumers at Rs. 10 per kilolitre since it could have avoided the electricity and other charges unlike drawing water from hundreds of kilometres from the Krishna and the Godavari river basins apart from avoiding flash floods.

 

A senior HMWSSB official said the city could have avoided not only flash floods along Musi but also would have catered to the drinking water needs of 10 lakh families at a very cheaper price if the 90 MGD water treatment plant was constructed. He said currently the water treatment plants at Asifnagar and Mir Alam could not treat beyond 20 MGD as they were constructed during early 1900's and the excess floodwater from the upstream areas were left into the Musi by lifting the gates of twin reservoirs which has been inundating hundreds of colonies in the downstream damaging properties and claiming lives. "City has to live with the flash floods in the coming years and construction of a 90 MGD water treatment plant would be a great help as it could save the city from submergence and cater to its drinking water needs,” the official added.

 

Apart from the twin reservoirs, Manjira Phase I and II, Singur (Manjira phase-III and IV), Krishna Phase-I, II, III and Godavari Phase-I have been serving the drinking water needs of the city.  As of now, the total installed capacity for Hyderabad drinking water supply is 602 MGD. At present, a total of 430 MGD is being supplied in the service area of HMWS&SB which is extended beyond the GHMC limits up to the outer ring road (ORR).

...
Tags: himayath sagar, osmansagar, ghmc, hmws&sb, krishna phase, godavari phase, hyderabad drinking water supply, manjira phase, hmwssb, palamuru-rangareddy lift irrigation project, kp laxmidevipally reservoir, himayatsagar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 07 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

During verification, the bank found the transaction of the accused failed because of a technical error while dispensing cash. Subsequently the bank will deposit the money in the complainant’s account, police said. — DC Image

Hyderabad cops bust interstate ATM fraudsters; three of Mewat gang arrested

The meeting will be attended by the President of Brazil Jair Bolsanaro, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of China Xi Jinping, and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Dealing with China a top priority, says S. Jaishankar ahead of Brics summit

News

Sarpanch accuses TRS MLA of harassment

Rao stated that 85 tmc ft was allocated to the Icchampally project according to GWDT Award and inter-state agreement among the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (DC File Image)

Drop 11 Godavari projects from ‘unapproved’ list: KCR to Centre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mobile internet suspended, section 144 imposed in Karnal ahead of farmers' protest

Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that they had given a deadline of September 6 to the administration to meet their demands. (Twitter)

EC announces holding bypolls for 3 assembly seats in Bengal, one in Odisha

Banerjee had moved out of her traditional Bhabanipur seat to fight in Nandigram during the Assembly polls earlier this year but lost to his former close aide Suvendhu Adhikari. (PTI)

Kerala facing vaccine shortage, asked Centre for more doses: Health Minister

A total of 2,94,87,970 people have received either the first dose or both doses of vaccine. (Photo: AP)

IYC passes resolution demanding Rahul Gandhi be made Congress president

Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Dealing with China a top priority, says S. Jaishankar ahead of Brics summit

The meeting will be attended by the President of Brazil Jair Bolsanaro, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of China Xi Jinping, and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. Representational Image. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->