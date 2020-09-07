167th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,202,562

91,723

Recovered

3,247,297

69,624

Deaths

71,687

1,008

Maharashtra90721264440026604 Andhra Pradesh4981253940194417 Tamil Nadu4634804041867839 Karnataka3985512928736393 Uttar Pradesh2662832007383920 Delhi1914491659734567 West Bengal1807881540883562 Bihar147658130300754 Telangana140969107530886 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat104341824983106 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8784264751348 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura151278483144 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2020 NEP removes pressure ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NEP removes pressure on students to forcibly study specific streams: PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 7, 2020, 11:12 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2020, 11:12 pm IST
The new policy will help tackle the issues of brain drain and help India become a "knowledge economy" in the 21st century, said the PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy through video conferencing, in New Delhi. President Ram Nath Kovind is also seen. — PTI photo
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy through video conferencing, in New Delhi. President Ram Nath Kovind is also seen. — PTI photo

The Centre has said that governments - both central as well as states - should have minimal intervention in the new National Education Policy (NEP). The Prime Minister while addressing the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the NEP said that it "belongs to everyone" and should be sustained by all the governments.

"Education policy and education system are important means of fulfilling the aspirations of the country. Centre, state government, local bodies, all are attached to the responsibility of education system. But it is also true that the government, its interference in education policy, its impact, should be minimal. As foreign policy, defence policy are of the country, not government, so is education policy. It belongs to everyone," Mr Narendra Modi said in his address.

 

In the NEP, which is the first since 1986, the pressure on students for taking specific streams have been removed, he said.

Mr Modi said that the new policy focusses on "learning instead of studying" and is based on "critical thinking rather than curriculum" with a special focus on "passion, practicality, and performance".

The new policy will help tackle the issues of brain drain and help India become a "knowledge economy" in the 21st century, he told the conference, which was also attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, education ministers from states and union territories and vice chancellors besides governors.

 

...
Tags: new national education policy 2020, pm modi, nep
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Odisha's remote Maoist hotspot gets mobile connectivity. (PTI Photo)

Odisha's maoist hotbed 'Swabhiman Anchal' gets mobile connectivity

Elections are due to be held to the Hyderabad municipality. (File photo)

TRS will win 100 seats in GHMC election: KCR

Congress leader D Sridhar Babu. (File photo)

Opposition slams abolition of VRO system in Telangana

With the Telangana government set to make sweeping changes to the land administration in the state, a revenue officials hands over registration books to special deputy collector T L Sangeeta in Hyderabad. (DC Photo: P Surendra)

Telangana state halts all land registrations as VRO system set to be abolished



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's COVID tally likely to surge as metro rail services resume

A commuter undergoes thermal screening at HUDA City Centre station after DMRC resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Gurugram, Monday. — PTI photo

Army begins efforts to secure release of villagers kidnapped by PLA

Indian Army handed over 13 yaks and four calves that strayed across the LAC on Aug. 31, 2020, in East Arunachal Pradesh to China on Monday. — PTI photo

After over 5-month hiatus, Delhi Metro resumes with strict social distancing norms

Delhi Metro resumes after 169-day COVID hiatus. (PTI Photo)

India overtakes Brazil to become world's No.2 in COVID cases

A medic collects a nasal sample from a resident via Rapid Antigen kit for COVID-19 test, at Borivali in Mumbai. — PTI photo

BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty slapped with domestic violence case by actress wife Barsha

MP Anubhav Mohanty with Wife Barsha Priyadarshini. (Photo-Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham