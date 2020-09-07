167th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,202,562

91,723

Recovered

3,247,297

69,624

Deaths

71,687

1,008

Maharashtra90721264440026604 Andhra Pradesh4981253940194417 Tamil Nadu4634804041867839 Karnataka3985512928736393 Uttar Pradesh2662832007383920 Delhi1914491659734567 West Bengal1807881540883562 Bihar147658130300754 Telangana140969107530886 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat104341824983106 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8784264751348 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura151278483144 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2020 Kerala FM Thomas Isa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala FM Thomas Isaac tests positive for coronavirus

PTI
Published Sep 7, 2020, 8:10 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2020, 8:11 am IST
He is the first minister in the cabinet to test positive for COVID-19, the offical said
Kerala FM tests positive for COVID-19. (PTI Photo)
 Kerala FM tests positive for COVID-19. (PTI Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister Dr T M Thomas Isaac tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the first in the cabinet to contract the infection, and has been shifted to the medical college hospital here, official said.

His swab samples were taken as he had a minor cold and he tested positive on Sunday, they said.

 

He is the first minister in the cabinet to test positive for COVID-19, official said.

"All other staff have tested negative. The minister has been shifted to the medical college," the official said.

Kerala on Sunday reported its highest ever single-day spurt in COVID-19 cases with 3,082 people testing positive for the virus and 10 related fatalities, taking the total infection count in the state to 87,840.

...
Tags: kerala, finance minister, thomas isaac, covid-19
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

A commuter uses a foot-operated door lifter following the resumption of metro services after more than five months at a station in Chennai on September 7, 2020. India restarted city metro services on September 7 after a nearly six-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (AFP)

Metro rail services resume in Chennai but commuters remain wary

A building collapsed in Chetty Street area of Coimbatore following rainfall. (Photo-@ANI/twitter)

Tamil Nadu: 2 killed, 5 rescued as building collapses after heavy rains

Country's biggest COVID Care Centre to be shut from Sep 15. (PTI Photo)

India’s biggest COVID care centre to be shut due to lack of patients

A view of the Cubbon Park (file image)

Karnataka govt to ban vehicular movement inside Cubbon Park in Bengaluru



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India overtakes Brazil to become world's No.2 in COVID cases

A medic collects a nasal sample from a resident via Rapid Antigen kit for COVID-19 test, at Borivali in Mumbai. — PTI photo

BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty slapped with domestic violence case by actress wife Barsha

MP Anubhav Mohanty with Wife Barsha Priyadarshini. (Photo-Twitter)

Army jawan killed, two others injured in Pak artillery fire along LoC

An Army jawan was killed and two others were injured in latest incident of cross-boder firing in Jammu and Kashmir's northwestern Kupwara districts. (PTI Photo)

Kesavananda Bharati, petitioner in landmark SC judgement, passes away

Keshavananda Bharati of the Edneer mutt, who passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. His petition against Kerala land reform laws led to the Supreme Court laying down the principle that the basic structure of the Constitution cannot be altered. (Twitter)

Centre mulls installing electric vehicle charging kiosks at 69,000 petrol pumps

Govt mulls installing EV charging kiosks at around 69,000 petrol pumps in country. (Photo- Twitter/@AutoCarrpo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham