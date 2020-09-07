167th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,202,562

91,723

Recovered

3,247,297

69,624

Deaths

71,687

1,008

Maharashtra90721264440026604 Andhra Pradesh4981253940194417 Tamil Nadu4634804041867839 Karnataka3985512928736393 Uttar Pradesh2662832007383920 Delhi1914491659734567 West Bengal1807881540883562 Bihar147658130300754 Telangana140969107530886 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat104341824983106 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8784264751348 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura151278483144 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2020 India's COVID t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India's COVID tally likely to surge as metro rail services resume

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 7, 2020, 11:00 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2020, 11:00 pm IST
There have been 32.50 recoveries too taking the national recovery rate to 77.31 per cent as active cases remain at 8.82 lakh
A commuter undergoes thermal screening at HUDA City Centre station after DMRC resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Gurugram, Monday. — PTI photo
  A commuter undergoes thermal screening at HUDA City Centre station after DMRC resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Gurugram, Monday. — PTI photo

A record 90,802 persons were found to be infected with novel coronavirus on Monday, taking India’s overall COVID-19 tally past 42 lakh. India is now in second position, behind the United States of America in terms of total numbers of cases. The cases are expected to rise further as India opened its Metro Rail services in several cities on Monday.

Health ministry said five states are contributing 60% of total cases with Maharashtra at the top with 21.6%, followed by Andhra Pradesh (11.8%), Tamil Nadu (11.0%), Karnataka (9.5%) and Uttar Pradesh at 6.3%.  Maharashtra also contributed 26.76% of the active cases in the country, followed by Andhra Pradesh (11.30%), Karnataka (11.25%), Uttar Pradesh (6.98%) and Tamil Nadu (5.83%). These 5 states presently contribute 62% of total active cases and 70% of total fatality reported in India, officials said.

 

In the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest recoveries with 11,915 newly recovered cases. Karnataka and Maharashtra saw 9575 and 7826 recoveries while Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh witnessed 5820 and 4779 new recoveries, respectively. These 5 States together contributed 57% of the recoveries in the last 24 hours.

With 1, 016 new deaths, the country's total fatalities due to the deadly virus was 71, 711. There have been 32.50 recoveries too taking the national recovery rate to 77.31 per cent as active cases remain at 8.82 lakh -- which comprises 20.99 per cent of the total caseload. According to the union health ministry, case fatality rate is 1.70 per cent.

 

Meanwhile, the Congress accused the central government of failing to control the spread of the virus and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi answer the nation on the way forward. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said despite warnings by experts and the Congress party, the pandemic was not controlled by adhering to the policy of 'Test-Trace-Isolate-Treat'.

"Prime Minister Modi must answer the nation on the strategy going forward. Will Modi ji answer for his failed leadership? How will the government stop the alarming rise in corona infection?" Surjewala said adding the coronavirus infection is now spreading to smaller cities, towns and villages across the country, yet the Modi government carries on in a state of "ignorance and indifference".

 

Surjewala said most experts have predicted that India is going through a second wave of infections, while some have opined that community transmission has begun, but the Modi government remains either unaware or refuses to even acknowledge . Surjewala said experts have feared that the deaths due to the pandemic could reach as high as 1,75,000.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus deaths, india covid 19, covid recovery rate india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Odisha's remote Maoist hotspot gets mobile connectivity. (PTI Photo)

Odisha's maoist hotbed 'Swabhiman Anchal' gets mobile connectivity

Elections are due to be held to the Hyderabad municipality. (File photo)

TRS will win 100 seats in GHMC election: KCR

Congress leader D Sridhar Babu. (File photo)

Opposition slams abolition of VRO system in Telangana

With the Telangana government set to make sweeping changes to the land administration in the state, a revenue officials hands over registration books to special deputy collector T L Sangeeta in Hyderabad. (DC Photo: P Surendra)

Telangana state halts all land registrations as VRO system set to be abolished



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Army begins efforts to secure release of villagers kidnapped by PLA

Indian Army handed over 13 yaks and four calves that strayed across the LAC on Aug. 31, 2020, in East Arunachal Pradesh to China on Monday. — PTI photo

After over 5-month hiatus, Delhi Metro resumes with strict social distancing norms

Delhi Metro resumes after 169-day COVID hiatus. (PTI Photo)

India overtakes Brazil to become world's No.2 in COVID cases

A medic collects a nasal sample from a resident via Rapid Antigen kit for COVID-19 test, at Borivali in Mumbai. — PTI photo

BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty slapped with domestic violence case by actress wife Barsha

MP Anubhav Mohanty with Wife Barsha Priyadarshini. (Photo-Twitter)

Army jawan killed, two others injured in Pak artillery fire along LoC

An Army jawan was killed and two others were injured in latest incident of cross-boder firing in Jammu and Kashmir's northwestern Kupwara districts. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham