167th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,202,562

91,723

Recovered

3,247,297

69,624

Deaths

71,687

1,008

Maharashtra90721264440026604 Andhra Pradesh4981253940194417 Tamil Nadu4634804041867839 Karnataka3985512928736393 Uttar Pradesh2662832007383920 Delhi1914491659734567 West Bengal1807881540883562 Bihar147658130300754 Telangana140969107530886 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat104341824983106 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8784264751348 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura151278483144 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2020 After over 5-month h ...
Nation, Current Affairs

After over 5-month hiatus, Delhi Metro resumes with strict social distancing norms

PTI
Published Sep 7, 2020, 10:34 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2020, 11:59 am IST
Trains will operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 am in the morning and 4-8 pm in the evening in the first stage, officials said
Delhi Metro resumes after 169-day COVID hiatus. (PTI Photo)
  Delhi Metro resumes after 169-day COVID hiatus. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line on Monday after being closed for over five months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to the HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

 

"We are on our way. It's been 169 days since we've seen you! Travel responsibly and commute if it's only necessary. #MetroBackOnTrack," the DMRC tweeted and posted a video clip of the first train leaving HUDA City Centre.

"A few happy faces from our first journey after more than 5 months. #MetroBackOnTrack," the DMRC said in another tweet and posted pictures of some commuters wearing masks inside train coaches.

On the station premises, passengers were permitted to enter the concourse only after temperature checks with thermal guns and sanitisation of hands.

 

Hundreds of Delhi Metro ground staff and Central Industrial Security Force personnel wore face shields, masks and gloves as preventive measures against the pathogen

The Home Ministry had recently issued guidelines allowing metro services in the country to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12.

Under stage one, Yellow Line or Line 2 and Rapid Metro were made operational with restricted service hours, a DMRC official said.

Trains will operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 am in the morning and 4-8 pm in the evening in the first stage, officials said.

 

Over a period of next five days i.e, by 12th September, rest of the Lines will also be made operational with all safety measures in place to check the spread of Covid-19 in the Metro premises which requires everyone to follow a new normal of social distancing, face mask and hand sanitisation.

Metro services in the National Capital Region was closed since March 22 due to the pandemic. The DMRC has appealed to people to use the rapid transport only if urgently needed.

...
Tags: delhi metro, metro services, yellow line, coronavirus, covid-19
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

A commuter uses a foot-operated door lifter following the resumption of metro services after more than five months at a station in Chennai on September 7, 2020. India restarted city metro services on September 7 after a nearly six-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (AFP)

Metro rail services resume in Chennai but commuters remain wary

A building collapsed in Chetty Street area of Coimbatore following rainfall. (Photo-@ANI/twitter)

Tamil Nadu: 2 killed, 5 rescued as building collapses after heavy rains

Country's biggest COVID Care Centre to be shut from Sep 15. (PTI Photo)

India’s biggest COVID care centre to be shut due to lack of patients

A view of the Cubbon Park (file image)

Karnataka govt to ban vehicular movement inside Cubbon Park in Bengaluru



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India raises border deployment to ward off Pakistan

A Sept. 2017 file photo of a banner erected by the Indian Army near the Pangong Tso lake on the India-China Line of Actual Control border in Ladakh. India and China have been locked in a protracted standoff since mid-May. (AP)

India overtakes Brazil to become world's No.2 in COVID cases

A medic collects a nasal sample from a resident via Rapid Antigen kit for COVID-19 test, at Borivali in Mumbai. — PTI photo

BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty slapped with domestic violence case by actress wife Barsha

MP Anubhav Mohanty with Wife Barsha Priyadarshini. (Photo-Twitter)

Army jawan killed, two others injured in Pak artillery fire along LoC

An Army jawan was killed and two others were injured in latest incident of cross-boder firing in Jammu and Kashmir's northwestern Kupwara districts. (PTI Photo)

Kesavananda Bharati, petitioner in landmark SC judgement, passes away

Keshavananda Bharati of the Edneer mutt, who passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. His petition against Kerala land reform laws led to the Supreme Court laying down the principle that the basic structure of the Constitution cannot be altered. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham