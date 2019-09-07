Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2019 'Vikram' h ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Vikram' hasn't crashed, communication between orbiter, lander on: Ex-ISRO Director

ANI
Published Sep 7, 2019, 9:13 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2019, 9:13 am IST
The Vikram lander was planned to land on the far side of the moon between 1:30 am to 2:30 am on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday.
Former ISRO Director D Sasikumar on Saturday said that the communication loss with 'Vikram' lander may not have been due to crash-landing. (Photo: ANI)
 Former ISRO Director D Sasikumar on Saturday said that the communication loss with 'Vikram' lander may not have been due to crash-landing. (Photo: ANI)

Trivandrum: Former ISRO Director D Sasikumar on Saturday said that the communication loss with "Vikram" lander may not have been due to crash-landing.

"We have to find out from the communication data whether it is a soft landing or it is a crash landing. In my opinion, it is not a crash landing because the communication channel is on between the lander and the orbiter. It should be intact. So, let us hope after the analysis done, we may be able to get the final figure," he said while talking to ANI.

 

The communication data which is missing is being analysed now, he said.

Earlier, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a tweet, "normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from Lander to the ground stations was lost. Data is being analyzed."

The Vikram Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon.

The Vikram lander was planned to land on the far side of the moon between 1:30 am to 2:30 am on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. This would have been followed by rover (Pragyan) roll-out between 5:30 am to 6:30 am.

After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14.

The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.

India's second mission to the moon was approved by the cabinet in September 2008, just before the launch of Chandrayaan 1.

...
Tags: isro, chandrayaan, orbiter, lander, vikram
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

The development comes days after the Supreme Court collegium declined to entertain Justice Tahilramani's request to reconsider her transfer to the Meghalaya High Court. (Photo: File)

Madras High Court Chief Justice VK Tahilramani set to quit over transfer

The video clip showed PM Modi giving a warm hug and patting the shoulder of the ISRO chairman as he broke down. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: ISRO chairman gets emotional, PM Modi consoles

Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) announcement that the communication with Vikram lander was lost evoked reactions from all bigwigs to common citizens across India, who stood in solidarity. (Photo: ANI)

'India's proud moment': Nation supports ISRO after Vikram lander's silence

Rashid said she learnt from media reports that the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had filed an FIR against her 'for speaking out on the clampdown in Kashmir and the denial of basic rights to Kashmiris'. (Photo: File)

Politically motivated, pathetic attempt to silence me: Shehla Rashid on sedition case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vivo Z1X review: Best smartphone under 20K

A successor to the Z1 Pro, the Vivo Z1X sits below the Rs 20,000 mark and offers the kind of performance that would make one wonder how can a phone this good, be this cheap?
 

Best PUBG Phone under Rs 20,000: 4D vibration, sound localisation and other features

The ultra gaming mode also offers sound localization training in which you can actually train the phone to identify footsteps from near and far.
 

Shibani Dandekar flaunts hot pink bikini while soaking in the sun; check out

Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Dance on ramp: Deepika Padukone grooves with Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla at fashion show

Deepika Padukone dances with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Two-headed snake, fitting palm of hand, spotted in Indonesia

Residents of a village in Bali got a shock when they spotted a two-headed snake in their midst -- a rare find in the wild. (Photo: YouTube/ video screengrab)
 

Delhi restaurant introduces ‘Article 370’ thali for J&K residents, read details here

The vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,370 and non-vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,669 (taxes extra). (Photo: Zomato)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘India is with you’: PM to ISRO scientists after lander loses contact

Modi asked ISRO scientists not to get disheartened by the hurdles in the moon mission Chandrayaan-2. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'India's proud moment': Nation supports ISRO after Vikram lander's silence

Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) announcement that the communication with Vikram lander was lost evoked reactions from all bigwigs to common citizens across India, who stood in solidarity. (Photo: ANI)

Aim big; don't let disappointment come in way: PM Modi to students

Modi also met students from Bhutan and asked them whether they befriended Indian students. He gave autographs and got a group photograph clicked with the students. (Photo: ANI)

Chandrayaan-2 orbiter healthy in lunar orbit: ISRO official after lander lost contact

Chandrayaan-2, a follow-on mission to the Chandrayaan-1 mission undertaken more than a decade ago, comprises an orbiter, lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan). (Photo: PTI)

Chandrayaan 2 lander: ‘Terrifying’ night at ISRO command centre

Enthusiasm soon turned into a sense of despair at ISRO's Mission Operations Complex as India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2's lander 'Vikram' lost communication with the ground stations on Saturday just ahead of the soft landing. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham