Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2019 Stalin questions que ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Stalin questions question paper which propagates caste discrimination

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 7, 2019, 4:25 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2019, 4:25 pm IST
The question paper doing rounds on social media has drawn severe criticism from Tamil Nadu leaders as well.
Taking to Twitter Stalin wrote, "Shocked and appalled to see that a Class 6 Kendriya Vidyalaya exam contains questions that propagate caste discrimination and communal division. Those who are responsible for drafting this Question Paper must be prosecuted under appropriate provisions of law." (Photo: File)
 Taking to Twitter Stalin wrote, "Shocked and appalled to see that a Class 6 Kendriya Vidyalaya exam contains questions that propagate caste discrimination and communal division. Those who are responsible for drafting this Question Paper must be prosecuted under appropriate provisions of law." (Photo: File)

New Delhi: DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday showed concern over a set of questions which were based on caste stereotypes.

The question paper doing rounds on social media has drawn severe criticism from Tamil Nadu leaders as well.

 

Taking to Twitter Stalin wrote, "Shocked and appalled to see that a Class 6 Kendriya Vidyalaya exam contains questions that propagate caste discrimination and communal division. Those who are responsible for drafting this Question Paper must be prosecuted under appropriate provisions of law."

The questions that were highlighted by Stalin were, "What do you mean by 'Dalit'?" with options given as 'foreigenrs', 'untouchables', 'middle class', 'upper class'.

Another question which was asked was "What is the most common stereotype about Muslims?

Following were the options given, 'Muslims do not send their girls to school', 'they are pure vegetarian', 'they do no sleep at all at the time of roza.'

The question paper was reportedly set for a class 6 CBSE curriculum.

AMMK leader TTV Dinakaran and RS MP Vaiko have also condemned the questions that were asked in the paper, News 18 reported.

"I strongly condemn CBSE for having a lesson on a sensitive topic without basic understanding on how it would impact the minds of the students. It is wrong to ask questions in this manner to young children. It sets a bad precedent. Action should be taken against people who have done this," Dhinakaran said in a statement.

However, the authenticity of the question paper is not verified and Kendriya Vidyalaya in Chennai has denied the content of such a paper. It also said they checked with other schools in Chennai, but they said there is no such paper.

...
Tags: stalin, ttv dinakaran, rs mp vaiko
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

AgustaWestland scam: Court dismisses Christian Michel's bail pleas

Qureshi claimed that India had asked for air space clearance for Kovind's September 9 flight. New Delhi is yet to make a comment on it.

'Will not allow Kovind's aircraft to fly over its airspace': Pakistan

'We have to face a lot of trouble for due to rain which often our spoils our books,' a student said. (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand: Children study under umbrellas due to leaking roof in school

Ramani, who testified as the first witness in the case, was heard by the Court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal. (Photo: ANI)

Priya Ramani recalls her first meet with MJ Akbar in hotel room before court



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Neetu Kapoor impresses Rishi Kapoor with her Tamil language skills; watch

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance will leave you amused; watch

Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

The DIAL spokesperson said, "Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of passengers. A suitable consent form will be signed by passengers. This trial will run for three months. Subsequent roll-out plans will be made". (Representational Image | PTI)
 

Why President? Why not PM?: Modi’s reply to student's query at the ISRO Centre

The Prime Minister also told the students to 'aim big in life and divide targets into small parts,' PM Modi (Photo: ANI)
 

Mission Gangayaan: IAF completes first level of selecting astronauts from pilots pool

The ambitious Gaganyaan mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2018. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Here's what PM Modi wrote in visitor's book after Ganpati darshan

Modi was accompanied by Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Priya Ramani recalls her first meet with MJ Akbar in hotel room before court

Ramani, who testified as the first witness in the case, was heard by the Court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal. (Photo: ANI)

CRPF jawan electrocuted to death in JK's Rajouri

The body of the deceased was handed over to his unit for legal formalities. (Photo: Representational)

Jharkhand: Children study under umbrellas due to leaking roof in school

'We have to face a lot of trouble for due to rain which often our spoils our books,' a student said. (Photo: ANI)

TTD denies reports of hike in price of VIP darshan tickets

While TTD denied any hike in VIP darshan tickets' cost, BJP continues to lambast the government and TTD for increasing VIP ticket prices. (Photo: ANI)

No question of Army atrocities, only fighting terrorists in J&K: Ajit Doval

Dismissing rumours claiming criminal offence or sedition charges slapped on the detained leaders, he said: 'they can challenge their detention in Court'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham