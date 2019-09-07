Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2019 PM to inaugrate 3 me ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM to inaugrate 3 metro lines in Mumbai ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 7, 2019, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2019, 12:11 pm IST
This comes ahead of the state assembly elections, which are due in Maharashtra in October.
Modi will also perform bhoomipujan (ground-breaking) for the controversial Metro Bhavan in Aarey Colony area, considered to be the green lung of the city by the environmental activists. (Photo: ANI)
 Modi will also perform bhoomipujan (ground-breaking) for the controversial Metro Bhavan in Aarey Colony area, considered to be the green lung of the city by the environmental activists. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mumbai on Saturday morning, where he will lay foundation stones for three more metro corridors worth over Rs 19,000 crore on Saturday.

This comes ahead of the state assembly elections, which are due in Maharashtra in October. Modi will also perform bhoomipujan (ground-breaking) for the controversial Metro Bhavan in Aarey Colony area, considered to be the green lung of the city by the environmental activists.

 

Activists have slammed the Maharashtra government's decision to build the main carshed of the metro project and a casting yard in Aarey Colony, adjacent to Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which will require felling of thousands of trees.

The three metro projects -- all elevated lines -- that Modi will announce are 9.2-km Gaimukh-Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) metro-10 corridor; 12.8-km Wadala-CST metro-11 corridor and 20.7-km Kalyan-Taloja metro-12 corridor.

The 32-storey Metro Bhavan, which will be the integrated operations and control centre for the proposed 14 metro lines in and around Mumbai, is proposed to be built on a 20,387 sq mt plot with a developable area of 1,14,088 sq mt within Aarey Colony.

The Metro Bhavan is expected to completed in 36 months, while the three metro lines are scheduled for completion by 2026.

Maharashtra government has decided to create a 337-km long metro network involving 14 lines across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) over four-five years, investing more than Rs 1 lakh crore.

...
Tags: narendra modi, maharashtra assembly elections, mumbai metro
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

A cloudburst in Timtia village following a heavy downpour caused slush to inundate the home of Ram Singh at around 2.40 am today, killing the 60-year-old man on the spot. (Photo: Representational)

One killed, 2 injured in Uttarakhand cloudburst

The former Secretary in the Department of Space and ex-Space Commission Chairman noted that the orbiter is healthy and functioning normally in the lunar orbit, and that Chandrayaan-2 had multiple objectives, including soft-landing. (Photo: PTI)

'Chandrayaan-2 achieved 95 pc of its mission objectives,' says ex-ISRO chief

When PM Modi was greeting ISRO chief before leaving the ISRO control centre in Bengaluru, Sivan got emotional and PM then leaned forward, hugged and patted his shoulder. (Photo: PTI)

'My PM is human': Twitter reacts to PM Modi consoling ISRO chief

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 16-year-old boy in Vepagunta here on Friday, said police. (Representational Image)

Teen rapes 7-year-old girl in Visakhapatnam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Amidst heavy rains, Salman Khan rides bicycle to reach 'Dabangg 3' set; watch

Salman Khan cycles. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

The DIAL spokesperson said, "Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of passengers. A suitable consent form will be signed by passengers. This trial will run for three months. Subsequent roll-out plans will be made". (Representational Image | PTI)
 

Russia's first humanoid robot 'Fedor' leaves international space station

Fedor -- short for Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research -- was Russia's first humanoid robot to be sent into space, though similar technology has been sent by Japan and NASA. (Photo: AFP)
 

Vivo Z1X review: Best smartphone under 20K

A successor to the Z1 Pro, the Vivo Z1X sits below the Rs 20,000 mark and offers the kind of performance that would make one wonder how can a phone this good, be this cheap?
 

Best PUBG Phone under Rs 20,000: 4D vibration, sound localisation and other features

The ultra gaming mode also offers sound localization training in which you can actually train the phone to identify footsteps from near and far.
 

Shibani Dandekar flaunts hot pink bikini while soaking in the sun; check out

Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'My PM is human': Twitter reacts to PM Modi consoling ISRO chief

When PM Modi was greeting ISRO chief before leaving the ISRO control centre in Bengaluru, Sivan got emotional and PM then leaned forward, hugged and patted his shoulder. (Photo: PTI)

INX case: Chidambaram spent his first night in Tihar jail sleeping on floor

It was not before Friday that Chidambaram was provided a wooden board, that to on medical advice. Along with which, he was given three, four blankets. (Photo: File)

Protests erupt after KCR's face, party symbol appear on Lakshmi Narasimha temple

Subhash, state co-convenor, Bajarang Dal said: 'Chief Minister Rao's picture, TRS party symbol car and government initiative pictures have been carved on the pillars of historic Yadadri Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple under the pretext of re-construction and development of the temple.' (Photo: ANI)

Baby girl among four injured in terrorist attack in J&K's Baramulla

'Police is on the spot and further investigation is in progress,' the spokesman said. (Representational Image)

Pak resorts to unprovoked firing along LoC in J&K's Poonch

There is no report of any casualty on the Indian side in the firing, the spokesperson confirmed. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham