PM inaugurates Mumbai Metro's first coach built under ‘Make in India’

Mumbai: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first coach of Mumbai Metro built under the ‘Make in India’ programme. He took a tour of the new coach and the train with Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis and Mumbai Metro officials.

After landing in Mumbai, Modi went for a ‘darshan’ of Lord Ganesha at the 96-year-old Lokmanya Seva Sangh at Vile Parle in Mumbai.

He came to Mumbai after meeting with scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru. The Prime Minister had gone there to see live the landing of the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which did not go as planned.