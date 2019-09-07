Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2019 PM inaugurates Mumba ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM inaugurates Mumbai Metro's first coach built under ‘Make in India’

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 7, 2019, 12:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2019, 12:40 pm IST
PM Modi came to Mumbai after meeting the ISRO scientists in Bengaluru.
Modi took a tour of the new coach and the train with Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis and Mumbai Metro officials. (Photo: Twitter)
 Modi took a tour of the new coach and the train with Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis and Mumbai Metro officials. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first coach of Mumbai Metro built under the ‘Make in India’ programme. He took a tour of the new coach and the train with Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis and Mumbai Metro officials.

After landing in Mumbai, Modi went for a ‘darshan’ of Lord Ganesha at the 96-year-old Lokmanya Seva Sangh at Vile Parle in Mumbai.  

He came to Mumbai after meeting with scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru. The Prime Minister had gone there to see live the landing of the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which did not go as planned.

...
Tags: narendra modi, mumbai metro, make in india, isro, chandrayaan-2
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

Large number of people paid floral tributes to Sharma whose last rites were performed on Saturday with full state honours. (Photo: AP)

Bikaner: Freedom fighter Heeralal Sharma dies at age 95

Former Space Scientist PC Ghosh and Scientist Amitabh Pandey asserted that the reason behind communication breakdown has not been discovered yet. (Photo: ANI)

Still unaware of reason behind communication break down: ISRO

The lander lost communication with ground stations during its final descent. ISRO officials said, adding that the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 — second lunar mission — remains healthy and safe. (Photo: File)

Hours after Chandrayaan-2's glitch, NASA says 40 pc missions failed in last 60 years

Prakash clarified that the legislation will purely work on the administration and has nothing to do with the issue of entry of women worshippers into the Sabarimala temple. (Photo: PTI | File)

Kerala: New law slated for Sabarimala, others



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hours after Chandrayaan-2's glitch, NASA says 40 pc missions failed in last 60 years

The lander lost communication with ground stations during its final descent. ISRO officials said, adding that the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 — second lunar mission — remains healthy and safe. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Amidst heavy rains, Salman Khan rides bicycle to reach 'Dabangg 3' set; watch

Salman Khan cycles. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

The DIAL spokesperson said, "Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of passengers. A suitable consent form will be signed by passengers. This trial will run for three months. Subsequent roll-out plans will be made". (Representational Image | PTI)
 

Russia's first humanoid robot 'Fedor' leaves international space station

Fedor -- short for Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research -- was Russia's first humanoid robot to be sent into space, though similar technology has been sent by Japan and NASA. (Photo: AFP)
 

Vivo Z1X review: Best smartphone under 20K

A successor to the Z1 Pro, the Vivo Z1X sits below the Rs 20,000 mark and offers the kind of performance that would make one wonder how can a phone this good, be this cheap?
 

Best PUBG Phone under Rs 20,000: 4D vibration, sound localisation and other features

The ultra gaming mode also offers sound localization training in which you can actually train the phone to identify footsteps from near and far.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No question of Army atrocities, only fighting terrorists in J&K: Ajit Doval

Dismissing rumours claiming criminal offence or sedition charges slapped on the detained leaders, he said: 'they can challenge their detention in Court'. (Photo: File)

Still unaware of reason behind communication break down: ISRO

Former Space Scientist PC Ghosh and Scientist Amitabh Pandey asserted that the reason behind communication breakdown has not been discovered yet. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala: New law slated for Sabarimala, others

Prakash clarified that the legislation will purely work on the administration and has nothing to do with the issue of entry of women worshippers into the Sabarimala temple. (Photo: PTI | File)

Aim to reach moon will be achieved: PM launches 3 Mumbai Metro lines

(Photo: ANI | twitter)

UP government increases vehicle registration fee for fancy numbers

In a notification dated September 5, the revised charges will now range from Rs 15 thousand to Rs One lakh for 'important', 'attractive', 'very important' and 'very attractive' numbers. (Photo: ANI | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham