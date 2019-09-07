Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2019 P Chidambaram has a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

P Chidambaram has a ‘normal’ first day in Tihar Jail

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 7, 2019, 1:34 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2019, 1:34 am IST
The Congress leader was brought to the jail on Thursday evening and did not get much sleep, they said.
P Chidambaram.
 P Chidambaram.

New Delhi: Former union finance minister P. Chidambaram on Friday started his day at the Tihar Jail by taking a walk in its courtyard and a light breakfast of tea and porridge, sources said.

The Congress leader was brought to the jail on Thursday evening and did not get much sleep, they said.

 

He is lodged at the prison’s Jail No.7, which usually houses those accused in Enforcement Directorate cases.

The former minister after taking a walk in the prison’s courtyard and reading some religious scriptures, had a light breakfast of tea, porridge and milk around 6 am, the sources said, adding that he was also given newspapers.

Chidambaram, who was also the home minister during UPA 2, was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday in the INX Media corruption case.

His lawyer is likely to visit him in the afternoon, the sources said.

Chidambaram has been given no special facilities, except a separate cell and a Western toilet as specified by the court, prison officials said.

Like the other inmates, he will also have access to the prison's library and can watch television for a specified period.

Before being given his cell, Chidambaram underwent a mandatory medical checkup.

Incidentally, his son Karti was also lodged in this cell for 12 days in the same case last year.

The cell was prepared in advance, with the jail authorities anticipating that the senior Congress leader might turn up in view of the ongoing court cases against him, the officials said.

Chidambaram, who was also the home minister during UPA 2, was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday in the INX Media corruption case.

The veteran Congress leader was brought to Asia’s largest prison from the Rouse Avenue Court amid high security. It took nearly 35 minutes for the jail authorities to bring Chidambaram to the prison from the court.

...
Tags: p. chidambaram, tihar jail
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Congress criticises TRS, praises Jagan Mohan Reddy

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao dials SCR, AP for quick supply

The district had deficit rainfall in the early part of the season but the rainfall increased later which encouraged farmers to cultivate in more areas. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Irrigation led to more demand

Mr Thirupathi Reddy, district president of the Rythu Ikya Vedika, alleged that officials supplied large quantities of urea to influential farmers and a created shortage for the poor and marginal farmers. (Representational image)

Karimnagar: Only the rich get urea, say farmers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vivo Z1X review: Best smartphone under 20K

A successor to the Z1 Pro, the Vivo Z1X sits below the Rs 20,000 mark and offers the kind of performance that would make one wonder how can a phone this good, be this cheap?
 

Best PUBG Phone under Rs 20,000: 4D vibration, sound localisation and other features

The ultra gaming mode also offers sound localization training in which you can actually train the phone to identify footsteps from near and far.
 

Shibani Dandekar flaunts hot pink bikini while soaking in the sun; check out

Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Dance on ramp: Deepika Padukone grooves with Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla at fashion show

Deepika Padukone dances with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Two-headed snake, fitting palm of hand, spotted in Indonesia

Residents of a village in Bali got a shock when they spotted a two-headed snake in their midst -- a rare find in the wild. (Photo: YouTube/ video screengrab)
 

Delhi restaurant introduces ‘Article 370’ thali for J&K residents, read details here

The vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,370 and non-vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,669 (taxes extra). (Photo: Zomato)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

'Politically motivated to silence me': Shehla Rashid on Sedition charge against her

Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader Shehla Rashid (Photo: File)

Karnataka: Two injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Bengaluru

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within half an hour. (Photo: ANI)

377 anniversary: ‘People have started accepting us, but king way to go’

The Supreme Court handed victory to 34 people from across India who challenged Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, a British-era law that criminalised consensual, adult, same-sex relationships and fostered a climate of fear and discrimination against the entire Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community. (Photo: File)

SC slams Kejriwal govt over free rides for women in Delhi Metro

The apex court's observation came on a petition filed by advocate M C Mehta with respect to the expansion of the fourth phase of the metro project in the state. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham