Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2019 No Separate setup fo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No Separate setup for Sabarimala, says Kadakampally Surendran

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 7, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2019, 1:28 am IST
the Sabarimala temple is under the administrative control of Travancore Devaswom Board.
Sabarimala.
 Sabarimala.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran on Friday said there was no plan to make any changes in the existing administrative set up of Sabarimala temple amid reports that the government proposed to setup exclusive authority for managing the hill shrine.

The minister was responding to reports that the state government had filed an affidavit before Supreme Court on constituting an exclusive authority for administration of Sabarimala temple.

 

“The government has not taken any decision to set up a separate authority. No such affidavit has been filed before the apex court,” he said.

He added that the government would examine the circumstances that led to these reports. The government reportedly informed the apex court that it was planning to bring a legislation to frame specific rules for governing Sabarimala temple. At present, the Sabarimala temple is under the administrative control of Travancore Devaswom Board which also governs many other temples in the state.

...
Tags: kadakampally surendran, sabarimala temple
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Congress criticises TRS, praises Jagan Mohan Reddy

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao dials SCR, AP for quick supply

The district had deficit rainfall in the early part of the season but the rainfall increased later which encouraged farmers to cultivate in more areas. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Irrigation led to more demand

Mr Thirupathi Reddy, district president of the Rythu Ikya Vedika, alleged that officials supplied large quantities of urea to influential farmers and a created shortage for the poor and marginal farmers. (Representational image)

Karimnagar: Only the rich get urea, say farmers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vivo Z1X review: Best smartphone under 20K

A successor to the Z1 Pro, the Vivo Z1X sits below the Rs 20,000 mark and offers the kind of performance that would make one wonder how can a phone this good, be this cheap?
 

Best PUBG Phone under Rs 20,000: 4D vibration, sound localisation and other features

The ultra gaming mode also offers sound localization training in which you can actually train the phone to identify footsteps from near and far.
 

Shibani Dandekar flaunts hot pink bikini while soaking in the sun; check out

Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Dance on ramp: Deepika Padukone grooves with Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla at fashion show

Deepika Padukone dances with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Two-headed snake, fitting palm of hand, spotted in Indonesia

Residents of a village in Bali got a shock when they spotted a two-headed snake in their midst -- a rare find in the wild. (Photo: YouTube/ video screengrab)
 

Delhi restaurant introduces ‘Article 370’ thali for J&K residents, read details here

The vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,370 and non-vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,669 (taxes extra). (Photo: Zomato)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

'Politically motivated to silence me': Shehla Rashid on Sedition charge against her

Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader Shehla Rashid (Photo: File)

Karnataka: Two injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Bengaluru

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within half an hour. (Photo: ANI)

377 anniversary: ‘People have started accepting us, but king way to go’

The Supreme Court handed victory to 34 people from across India who challenged Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, a British-era law that criminalised consensual, adult, same-sex relationships and fostered a climate of fear and discrimination against the entire Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community. (Photo: File)

SC slams Kejriwal govt over free rides for women in Delhi Metro

The apex court's observation came on a petition filed by advocate M C Mehta with respect to the expansion of the fourth phase of the metro project in the state. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham