No Separate setup for Sabarimala, says Kadakampally Surendran

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran on Friday said there was no plan to make any changes in the existing administrative set up of Sabarimala temple amid reports that the government proposed to setup exclusive authority for managing the hill shrine.

The minister was responding to reports that the state government had filed an affidavit before Supreme Court on constituting an exclusive authority for administration of Sabarimala temple.

“The government has not taken any decision to set up a separate authority. No such affidavit has been filed before the apex court,” he said.

He added that the government would examine the circumstances that led to these reports. The government reportedly informed the apex court that it was planning to bring a legislation to frame specific rules for governing Sabarimala temple. At present, the Sabarimala temple is under the administrative control of Travancore Devaswom Board which also governs many other temples in the state.