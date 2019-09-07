Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2019 'My PM is human': Tw ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'My PM is human': Twitter reacts to PM Modi consoling ISRO chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 7, 2019, 11:51 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2019, 12:00 pm IST
PM Modi's motivational speech and the warm hug to ISRO chief garnered loads of praises on social media.
When PM Modi was greeting ISRO chief before leaving the ISRO control centre in Bengaluru, Sivan got emotional and PM then leaned forward, hugged and patted his shoulder. (Photo: PTI)
 When PM Modi was greeting ISRO chief before leaving the ISRO control centre in Bengaluru, Sivan got emotional and PM then leaned forward, hugged and patted his shoulder. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of giving a tight hug and consoling the ISRO chief K Sivan, who got emotional because of the setback in the Chandrayaan-2 mission, was widely praised on social media.

When PM Modi was greeting Sivan before leaving the ISRO control centre in Bengaluru, he got emotional and PM then leaned forward, hugged and patted his shoulder.

 

This happened minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ISRO control centre in Bengaluru after 'Vikram', the lander, lost contact with the ground station just ahead of the soft landing.

In his address, Modi said: "The best is yet to come in our space program. India is with you".

PM Modi's motivational speech and the warm hug to ISRO chief garnered loads of praises on social media.

Daniel Carmon, the former Israeli ambassador to India and Sri Lanka lauded PM's gesture.

"What a gesture''

From Union leaders to common citizens, everyone took the twitter to appreciate the act.

''India is with you''

 ''Proud of our scientists''

 "My PM is human"

''You both have won millions heart''

"heartwarming gesture''

''more than trillion words of appreciation''

The mission that started from July 22 with the launch of the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft achieved one milestone after another in a phased manner.

However, the Vikram module lost contact minutes before the crucial touchdown on the lunar surface in the early hours of Saturday.

The landing module, which was supposed to carry out various tests on the lunar soil, completed the rough braking phase as planned and entered the phase of fine braking phase till the altitude of 2.1 km.

There were cheers and clapping both at the mission control centre and the area where media was stationed, as Vikram's descent was on as planned at that time. But, disappointment was palpable on the faces of the ISRO scientists within minutes as they stopped getting any communication from the lander.

Soon, ISRO chief K Sivan approached his colleagues and started intense discussions, along with his predecessor A S Kiran Kumar. Sivan then went up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was seated in the gallery and communicated to him about what had happened.

Modi had arrived at Bengaluru by a special flight only to witness the soft-landing from here.

Sivan's other predecessors K Radhakrishnan, K Kasturirangan joined the prime minister and patted Sivan on the shoulder to cheer him up.

Modi then got up from the seat and walked down to the place where ISRO scientists and engineers were seated, and had a chat with them.

Before departing, the Modi tried to boost the morale of the ISRO team saying that the nation was proud of them. "There is no need to get disappointed because it is not a small achievement. The country is proud of you," Modi said in his address to the scientists and students gathered there.

Gathering himself from the setback, Sivan made the announcement that communication has been lost with the lander.

Referring to the challenges in executing the soft landing of Vikram module named after the father of India's space programme Vikram Sarabhai, Sivan had earlier termed it as "terrifying" moment, as the ISRO has not done it before.

He had noted the success rate of soft landing modules launched by other agencies had been only 37 per cent.

...
Tags: narendra modi, isro, k sivan, twitter
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A cloudburst in Timtia village following a heavy downpour caused slush to inundate the home of Ram Singh at around 2.40 am today, killing the 60-year-old man on the spot. (Photo: Representational)

One killed, 2 injured in Uttarakhand cloudburst

The former Secretary in the Department of Space and ex-Space Commission Chairman noted that the orbiter is healthy and functioning normally in the lunar orbit, and that Chandrayaan-2 had multiple objectives, including soft-landing. (Photo: PTI)

'Chandrayaan-2 achieved 95 pc of its mission objectives,' says ex-ISRO chief

Modi will also perform bhoomipujan (ground-breaking) for the controversial Metro Bhavan in Aarey Colony area, considered to be the green lung of the city by the environmental activists. (Photo: ANI)

PM to inaugrate 3 metro lines in Mumbai ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 16-year-old boy in Vepagunta here on Friday, said police. (Representational Image)

Teen rapes 7-year-old girl in Visakhapatnam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Amidst heavy rains, Salman Khan rides bicycle to reach 'Dabangg 3' set; watch

Salman Khan cycles. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

The DIAL spokesperson said, "Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of passengers. A suitable consent form will be signed by passengers. This trial will run for three months. Subsequent roll-out plans will be made". (Representational Image | PTI)
 

Russia's first humanoid robot 'Fedor' leaves international space station

Fedor -- short for Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research -- was Russia's first humanoid robot to be sent into space, though similar technology has been sent by Japan and NASA. (Photo: AFP)
 

Vivo Z1X review: Best smartphone under 20K

A successor to the Z1 Pro, the Vivo Z1X sits below the Rs 20,000 mark and offers the kind of performance that would make one wonder how can a phone this good, be this cheap?
 

Best PUBG Phone under Rs 20,000: 4D vibration, sound localisation and other features

The ultra gaming mode also offers sound localization training in which you can actually train the phone to identify footsteps from near and far.
 

Shibani Dandekar flaunts hot pink bikini while soaking in the sun; check out

Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

One killed, 2 injured in Uttarakhand cloudburst

A cloudburst in Timtia village following a heavy downpour caused slush to inundate the home of Ram Singh at around 2.40 am today, killing the 60-year-old man on the spot. (Photo: Representational)

'Chandrayaan-2 achieved 95 pc of its mission objectives,' says ex-ISRO chief

The former Secretary in the Department of Space and ex-Space Commission Chairman noted that the orbiter is healthy and functioning normally in the lunar orbit, and that Chandrayaan-2 had multiple objectives, including soft-landing. (Photo: PTI)

PM to inaugrate 3 metro lines in Mumbai ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls

Modi will also perform bhoomipujan (ground-breaking) for the controversial Metro Bhavan in Aarey Colony area, considered to be the green lung of the city by the environmental activists. (Photo: ANI)

INX case: Chidambaram spent his first night in Tihar jail sleeping on floor

It was not before Friday that Chidambaram was provided a wooden board, that to on medical advice. Along with which, he was given three, four blankets. (Photo: File)

Protests erupt after KCR's face, party symbol appear on Lakshmi Narasimha temple

Subhash, state co-convenor, Bajarang Dal said: 'Chief Minister Rao's picture, TRS party symbol car and government initiative pictures have been carved on the pillars of historic Yadadri Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple under the pretext of re-construction and development of the temple.' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham