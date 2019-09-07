Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2019 Mangaluru: Second IA ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mangaluru: Second IAS officer quits service within fortnight

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A. PANIYADI
Published Sep 7, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2019, 1:16 am IST
The resignation became public on Friday afternoon and came as a shock.
S. Sasikanth Senthil
Mangaluru: Two weeks after IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan quit on grounds of ‘denial of freedom of expression,’ Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil resigned over the ‘fundamental building blocks of democracy being compromised in an unprecedented manner.’

In a public letter, Mr Senthil said he was resigning for personal reasons but later made it clear he was unhappy with the Central government’s policies.

“At this juncture, it is important for me to clarify that this decision is purely personal. It is in no way connected to anyone or any event in my current profile as deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district. I must mention here that the people and public representatives of Dakshina Kannada have been extremely kind to me and I owe an apology to them for discontinuing the job  midway,” he said.

“I have taken this decision as I feel it is unethical for me to continue as a civil servant when the fundamental building blocks of our diverse democracy are being compromised in an unprecedented manner. I also feel strongly that the coming days will present extremely difficult challenges to the basic fabric of our nation.”

Tags: kannan gopinathan, s. sasikanth senthil
Location: India, Karnataka, Mandya


