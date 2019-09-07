Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2019 INX case: Chidambara ...
INX case: Chidambaram spent his first night in Tihar jail sleeping on floor

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 7, 2019, 11:24 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2019, 11:24 am IST
Wooden boards are given only to inmates above 60 years of age on the written recommendation of jail's authorised doctors.
New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram who was put for 14-day confinement in Tihar jail on Thursday spent his first night sleeping on the floor in his prison cell.

It was not before Friday that Chidambaram was provided with a wooden board, that too on medical advice. Along with which, he was given three, four blankets.

 

According to jail sources, news agency IANS reported, wooden boards are given only to inmates above 60 years of age on the written recommendation of jail's authorised doctors.

However, on the first night of his confinement, Chidambaram was denied the wooden board.

Chidambaram was allowed to take a stroll in the jail premises with security after he wished to do so, the next day.

He also had the breakfast provided in the jail after which he underwent a medical checkup.

Following this, the medical staff asked the jail authorities to provide Chidambaram with a wooden board.

However, the jail employees decided to stay mum when asked why Chidambaram was not provided with the wooden board on the first night.

Chidambaram is kept in jail no. 7 where people involved with economic crimes are put. He was arrested for money-laundering and fraud in INX media case during his tenure as a union finance minister in UPA II.

Tags: p chidambaram, inx media case, tihar jail
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


