Declare 'Health Emergency' in Telangana: Dr K Laxman on outbreak of dengue, malaria

Telangana: Telangana BJP State president Dr K Laxman on Saturday expressed concern over the outbreak of dengue and malaria and said that the state government should declare a health emergency.

Speaking to ANI, Laxman said, "Hyderabad has become a capital of dengue and chikungunya and now the entire state is dealing with malaria and dengue. There is no proper nursing staff, equipment and even doctors. The state government should declare "Health Emergency" but the government out of prestigious issues are not even adopting this Aayushman Bharath and Aarogyasri. Due to the lack of facilities in the hospitals' poor people are losing their lives."

Expressing his views on the outbreak of the diseases, a BJP member N. Ramchander Rao said, "We came here to visit the Gandhi Hospital as cases of dengue, malaria, typhoid and chikungunya are being reported at an alarming rate. The number of patients outnumbers the capacity of the hospital."

"Machinery like MRIs and CT Scan are not sufficient. The state government is being negligent in order to react on these cases," said a hospital staff.

He added, "We demand the government to take measures to tackle pollution in the city and should use "Anti Mosquito Fogging" to decrease the mosquitoes. The government should release enough funds to the hospitals so that equipments could be installed immediately."