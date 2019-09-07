Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2019 Chandrayaan-2: Two w ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chandrayaan-2: Two women behind Mission Moon

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 7, 2019, 12:46 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2019, 12:46 am IST
For Chandrayaan-2 is the first interplanetary mission with a woman Project Director and a woman Mission Director.
Muthayya Vanitha and Ritu Karidhal.
 Muthayya Vanitha and Ritu Karidhal.

BENGALURU: A smooth touchdown of ‘Vikram’ the lander on the Moon early on Saturday will be historic in more ways than one, for Chandrayaan-2 is the first interplanetary mission with a woman Project Director and a woman Mission Director.

And, both of them — M. Vanitha, Project Director, and Ritu Karidhal, Mission Director — will formally interact with the media after accomplishing the feat as they remained glued to their consoles in Mission Control Centres in Sriharikota Range and in Bengaluru, through many months of tests, dry runs, the launch of Chandrayaan-2 and subsequent operations. 

 

Ms Vanitha is the first woman to hold such a position in such a vital mission at Isro so far. As Project Director, she oversaw the development of hardware and other aspects of the project. In other words, every minute aspect of the project was under her supervision.

Trained as a design engineer, Ms Vanitha has received the award for the Best Woman Scientist in 2006 by the Astronomical Society of India.

Mission Director Ms Ritu Karidhal, who also served as Deputy Operations Director for Mars Orbiter Mission, and a member of Chandrayaan-1 project, joined Isro 18 years ago. Her role in the Mars Orbiter Mission (MoM) attracted media glare and whirring cameras. As Mission Director, she supervised the complete mission, reviewed its progress and coordinated with other agencies to accomplish the feat.

Ms Karidhal, who holds a degree in aerospace engineering, graduated from the University of Lucknow, received Isro Young Scientist Award from the late Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in 2007.

Dr K. Sivan, Chairman, Isro, flooded with requests from media persons for interviews with Ms Vanitha and Ms Karidhal, promised to allow them to take the centre stage after successful landing on lunar soil on Saturday.

“We only looked at the most fit person for the job, and it so happened it was women here. It didn't make a difference for us,” he had told the media last month, adding that women scientists and engineers have held top positions in satellite communications and other divisions in the past in Isro.

...
Tags: ritu karidhal, chandrayaan-2, m vanitha
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Congress criticises TRS, praises Jagan Mohan Reddy

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao dials SCR, AP for quick supply

The district had deficit rainfall in the early part of the season but the rainfall increased later which encouraged farmers to cultivate in more areas. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Irrigation led to more demand

Mr Thirupathi Reddy, district president of the Rythu Ikya Vedika, alleged that officials supplied large quantities of urea to influential farmers and a created shortage for the poor and marginal farmers. (Representational image)

Karimnagar: Only the rich get urea, say farmers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vivo Z1X review: Best smartphone under 20K

A successor to the Z1 Pro, the Vivo Z1X sits below the Rs 20,000 mark and offers the kind of performance that would make one wonder how can a phone this good, be this cheap?
 

Best PUBG Phone under Rs 20,000: 4D vibration, sound localisation and other features

The ultra gaming mode also offers sound localization training in which you can actually train the phone to identify footsteps from near and far.
 

Shibani Dandekar flaunts hot pink bikini while soaking in the sun; check out

Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Dance on ramp: Deepika Padukone grooves with Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla at fashion show

Deepika Padukone dances with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Two-headed snake, fitting palm of hand, spotted in Indonesia

Residents of a village in Bali got a shock when they spotted a two-headed snake in their midst -- a rare find in the wild. (Photo: YouTube/ video screengrab)
 

Delhi restaurant introduces ‘Article 370’ thali for J&K residents, read details here

The vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,370 and non-vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,669 (taxes extra). (Photo: Zomato)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

'Politically motivated to silence me': Shehla Rashid on Sedition charge against her

Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader Shehla Rashid (Photo: File)

Karnataka: Two injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Bengaluru

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within half an hour. (Photo: ANI)

377 anniversary: ‘People have started accepting us, but king way to go’

The Supreme Court handed victory to 34 people from across India who challenged Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, a British-era law that criminalised consensual, adult, same-sex relationships and fostered a climate of fear and discrimination against the entire Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community. (Photo: File)

SC slams Kejriwal govt over free rides for women in Delhi Metro

The apex court's observation came on a petition filed by advocate M C Mehta with respect to the expansion of the fourth phase of the metro project in the state. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham