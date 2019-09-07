Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2019 Chandrayaan-2: India ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chandrayaan-2: India’s late-night date with Moon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | B.R. SRIKANTH
Published Sep 7, 2019, 12:21 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2019, 12:47 am IST
Scientists also want to look for deposits of helium-3, potentially a future energy source for the earth.
Chandrayaan-2 is expected to enhance the understanding among scientists about the origin of the moon, earth and the entire solar system.
 Chandrayaan-2 is expected to enhance the understanding among scientists about the origin of the moon, earth and the entire solar system.

BENGALURU: With a billion and more Indians waiting for the historic moonwalk by a Made-in-India probe, space scientists are holding their nerve to accomplish the feat in the wee hours of  Saturday.

Landing of ‘Vikram’ and the walk by rover ‘Pragyan’ are crucial as both will attempt to tread on uncharted territory — a region close to the south pole of the earth’s natural satellite. The landing will happen between 1.30 am and 2.30 am and the walk, albeit at snail’s pace, will commence at 5.30 am, both big moments for the nation as only three countries have succeeded in touching down on lunar soil — the United States, Russia and China — but none in the south pole region. This region is of interest to scientists because of the possibility of water ice being there. That could be useful for moon habitation and for making fuel for exploring Mars.

 

Scientists also want to look for deposits of helium-3, potentially a future energy source for the earth. The lander and rover are programmed to operate for a couple of weeks.

They carry instruments that can determine the composition of moon rocks and make other measurements. And, riding on the homegrown mission are hopes of a country which has constantly asserted its technological prowess on the global stage, all on shoe-string budgets.

For instance, the budget of Chandrayaan-2, at Rs 978 crore, is relatively inexpensive compared with other space missions. It cost less than $150 million, cheaper than the budget to make the 2014 Hollywood film Interstellar.

Therefore, a successful landing on lunar soil will signal the emergence of the country as the leader of low-budget expeditions to the moon, particularly at a time when Nasa has announced plans for an international collaborative effort half a century after American astronaut Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon. It will also mark a befitting centenary tribute to the late Dr Vikram Sarabhai.

As anticipation built for Saturday’s landing, Dr K. Sivan, chairman of Isro, best summed up mixed vibes in the Indian space agency: “Everyone is feeling good as everything is in place, but there’s an element of anxiety, just like with every space mission, but more this time as we are attempting something very complex for the first time.”

He told this newspaper that everything is moving according to plan ahead of the historic moment and all instruments on board the lander ‘Vikram’ and mothership Chandrayaan-2 are functioning normally.

Chandrayaan-2 is expected to enhance the understanding among scientists about the origin of the moon, earth and the entire solar system.

One of the objectives of this mission is to further the findings of Chandrayaan-I, which confirmed the presence of water on the moon in 2008. If Chandrayaan-2 succeeds in discovering substantial reserves of water on lunar surface along with other valuable minerals, it would be contributing to the establishment of a lunar outpost or future moon colony. Of course, it will also set the tone for the proposed flight of an Indian into space-on board a capsule made indegenously and flown by an Indian rocket in 2021.

Joining the nation in wishing Isro a success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the mission manifests the best of Indian talent and spirit of tenacity. “Its success will benefit crores of Indians,” he said in a series of tweets.

...
Tags: space scientists, chandrayaan-2, landing
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Congress criticises TRS, praises Jagan Mohan Reddy

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao dials SCR, AP for quick supply

The district had deficit rainfall in the early part of the season but the rainfall increased later which encouraged farmers to cultivate in more areas. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Irrigation led to more demand

Mr Thirupathi Reddy, district president of the Rythu Ikya Vedika, alleged that officials supplied large quantities of urea to influential farmers and a created shortage for the poor and marginal farmers. (Representational image)

Karimnagar: Only the rich get urea, say farmers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vivo Z1X review: Best smartphone under 20K

A successor to the Z1 Pro, the Vivo Z1X sits below the Rs 20,000 mark and offers the kind of performance that would make one wonder how can a phone this good, be this cheap?
 

Best PUBG Phone under Rs 20,000: 4D vibration, sound localisation and other features

The ultra gaming mode also offers sound localization training in which you can actually train the phone to identify footsteps from near and far.
 

Shibani Dandekar flaunts hot pink bikini while soaking in the sun; check out

Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Dance on ramp: Deepika Padukone grooves with Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla at fashion show

Deepika Padukone dances with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Two-headed snake, fitting palm of hand, spotted in Indonesia

Residents of a village in Bali got a shock when they spotted a two-headed snake in their midst -- a rare find in the wild. (Photo: YouTube/ video screengrab)
 

Delhi restaurant introduces ‘Article 370’ thali for J&K residents, read details here

The vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,370 and non-vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,669 (taxes extra). (Photo: Zomato)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

'Politically motivated to silence me': Shehla Rashid on Sedition charge against her

Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader Shehla Rashid (Photo: File)

Karnataka: Two injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Bengaluru

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within half an hour. (Photo: ANI)

377 anniversary: ‘People have started accepting us, but king way to go’

The Supreme Court handed victory to 34 people from across India who challenged Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, a British-era law that criminalised consensual, adult, same-sex relationships and fostered a climate of fear and discrimination against the entire Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community. (Photo: File)

SC slams Kejriwal govt over free rides for women in Delhi Metro

The apex court's observation came on a petition filed by advocate M C Mehta with respect to the expansion of the fourth phase of the metro project in the state. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham