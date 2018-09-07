search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Will Telangana go to polls by year-end? Election Commission to decide today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Sep 7, 2018, 9:40 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2018, 9:40 am IST
EC will look at possibility of clubbing Telangana polls with other state assembly elections due this year end.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao submits to Governor ESL Narsimhan his government's recommendation for dissolving the Assembly, and his resignation as chief minister, in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao submits to Governor ESL Narsimhan his government's recommendation for dissolving the Assembly, and his resignation as chief minister, in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission will meet on Friday noon to discuss the timings of elections in Telangana, a day after the state Telangana cabinet, headed by K Chandrasekhar Rao, decided to dissolve the legislative Assembly before its term, paving a way for early polls.

The term of the Telangana assembly was till June, 2019.

 

The Election Commission will also look at the possibility of clubbing Telangana elections with other state assembly polls due this year end. The term of assemblies in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan are due to end between December 15, 2018 and January 20, 2019.

The poll panel meets every Tuesday and Friday to discuss a variety of issues and the matter of holding elections in Telangana may come up for discussion during today's meeting, a senior Election Commission official said.

"Issues like festivals, examinations and weather conditions will be discussed before arriving at a final conclusion," the official said.

Elections must be held in a state within six months of the assembly being dissolved.

According to reports, the poll panel will assess the availability of EVMs and VVPATs, state of electoral rolls and other preparations before taking a decision on the Telangana poll schedule.

The ruling party in the state, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, headed by K Chandrasakhar Rao called for an early poll to avoid a clash with the Lok Sabha elections due in early 2019.

Also Read: Stage set for early polls in Telangana; KCR dissolves state Assembly

While KCR cited "political fragility" in Telangana as a reason for early polls, reports quoting sources close to the TRS chief said that he wanted to ensure that the focus during the state polls is on his role and his government's achievements, rather than on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday called a cabinet meeting before announcing his decision to dissolve the assembly and call for early polls.

Tags: telanagana election, telangana assembly elections, election commission, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The importance of including carbohydrates in your regular diet

Upon digestion, carbohydrate is converted into glucose, a sugar which the human body can burn immediately or store away. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Please don't ban me': Kohli reveals about the 'finger' incident during 2012 Aus tour

Kohli also recalled his early cricketing days with childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma. (Photo: AFP)
 

Lonely religious people less depressed than atheists, they see God as friend

Relationships are key for humans to feel motivated, connected, and to give a sense of purpose. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cheaper 3D Face Unlock on cards for existing MediaTek chipsets

MediaTek says the whole system is cheaper to manufacture than Apple’s FaceID. (Representative Image: Xiaomi)
 

Link found between better sleep quality, healthy diet

A Mediterranean diet also includes moderate amounts of dairy products, low to moderate amounts of fish and poultry, red meat in low amounts, and wine, consumed modestly. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why you keep forgetting passwords

Important, frequently used passwords are less likely to be forgotten, and system designers need to consider the environment in which passwords are used and how memory works over time. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SP Vaid removed as J&K police chief, Dilbag Singh made DGP

SP Vaid's services have been placed at the disposal of the General Administration Department for posting as the state Transport Commissioner. (Photo: File | ANI)

Counsellors narrate trauma stories of flood survivors

The huge sound of boulders falling on houses, gushing of water, running for life, screaming…everything they said are afresh on our mind,” says a counsellor dealing with the flood survivors as a part of the psychological first aid programme of woman and child development and social justice departments.

State’s first smoke-free crematorium in Punalur

Crematorium furnace.

KSRTC to restart 23 terminals at Majestic bus station

KSRTC had planned to decongest Majestic terminals by shifting the operations to Peenya for bus services bound for northern Karnataka.

Laity to launch stir for removing Bishop Franco Mulakkal

Bishop Franco Mulakkal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham