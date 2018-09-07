Will Telangana go to polls by year-end? Election Commission to decide today

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao submits to Governor ESL Narsimhan his government's recommendation for dissolving the Assembly, and his resignation as chief minister, in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission will meet on Friday noon to discuss the timings of elections in Telangana, a day after the state Telangana cabinet, headed by K Chandrasekhar Rao, decided to dissolve the legislative Assembly before its term, paving a way for early polls.

The term of the Telangana assembly was till June, 2019.

The Election Commission will also look at the possibility of clubbing Telangana elections with other state assembly polls due this year end. The term of assemblies in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan are due to end between December 15, 2018 and January 20, 2019.

The poll panel meets every Tuesday and Friday to discuss a variety of issues and the matter of holding elections in Telangana may come up for discussion during today's meeting, a senior Election Commission official said.

"Issues like festivals, examinations and weather conditions will be discussed before arriving at a final conclusion," the official said.

Elections must be held in a state within six months of the assembly being dissolved.

According to reports, the poll panel will assess the availability of EVMs and VVPATs, state of electoral rolls and other preparations before taking a decision on the Telangana poll schedule.

The ruling party in the state, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, headed by K Chandrasakhar Rao called for an early poll to avoid a clash with the Lok Sabha elections due in early 2019.

While KCR cited "political fragility" in Telangana as a reason for early polls, reports quoting sources close to the TRS chief said that he wanted to ensure that the focus during the state polls is on his role and his government's achievements, rather than on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday called a cabinet meeting before announcing his decision to dissolve the assembly and call for early polls.