Security continues at Varavara Rao’s house

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 7, 2018, 1:43 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2018, 1:43 am IST
A team of police from Pune also continues to guard the house of Varavara Rao.
Poet-Social activist Varavara Rao
Hyderabad: With the Supreme Court posting the judgment on the arrest of five human rights activists, including Virasam leader Varavara Rao, on September 12, security at the writer’s house would continue until that date. Teams of policemen from Pune and Hyderabad guard the apartment to prevent Rao from exiting the house and also to avoid others from meeting him.

Around 20 police personnel from Gandhinagar, Musheerabad and Chikkadpally were posted at the Siddamshetty’s Hima Sai Heights in Gandhinagar, where Varavara Rao was being detained at his flat no 419, following a direction by the apex court. Besides that, a team of police from Pune also continues to guard the house of Rao.

 

Central zone (Hyderabad) deputy commissioner of police P. Viswa Prasad said, “The court has postponed the judgment on the case (Bhima – Koregaon violence case) to next week. Till further court orders, the security personnel will be present at his house as he has been ordered to be placed under house arrest.”

On August 28, policemen from Vishrambaug police station in Pune city conducted searches at four places in the city, including the flat of Rao, two journalists and his son-in-law, a professor at EFLU (English and Foreign Languages University) in OU. Rao was arrested in connection with the Bhima – Koregaon violence case, with the Maharashtra police alleging that he was part of a group that planned to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

