search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Saints to lead ‘Mission Modi Again’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Sep 7, 2018, 1:31 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2018, 1:31 am IST
A three-day “anushthan” (ritual) will be held in Ayodhya before the mission begins.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lucknow: A campaign called “Mission Modi Again” is being launched in 350 Lok Sabha constituencies by an organisation of the same name. Former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti will lead the “Mission Modi Again” and the organisation’s working president Ram Gopal Kaka said the campaign would begin from October 24.

A three-day “anushthan” (ritual) will be held in Ayodhya before the mission begins. All prominent saints and seers will flag off the campaign. “The ‘Mission Modi Again’ campaign will continue for 108 days and will tour Lok Sabha constituencies in eight states — Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” said Mr Kaka.

 

The maximum number of six to eight meetings in the campaign will be held in Varanasi, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency. Jagadguru Rambhadr-acharya, Swami Vasude-vanand Saraswati and other prominent saints and seers will address these meetings in which they will underline the need for giving Mr Modi another term in government. The saints will also highlight the work done by the Modi government and the qualitative difference brought at the ground level.

The state head of the campaign, Raghaveshwar Das, said that 108 vehicles would be a part of the campaign where over 500 people will participate. “We will also hold ‘anushthan’ in every constituency where we travel and pray for the success of the BJP in the elections,” he said. This will be the first time that saints will be campaigning for the Prime Minister, in particular, and the BJP, in general. Till now, the saints and seers have extended their support and conferred their blessings on the BJP but have avoided actually campaigning for the party.

Talking to this correspondent, one of the seers said, “We have taken the decision to campaign this time because of the manner in which all parties are attacking the Prime Minister and the BJP. We feel that it is time for us to come out and campaign or forces that protect Hindutva.” Political observers, meanwhile, feel that this campaign by saints will, once again, push development on the backburner and communalise the campaign. “The campaign is an attempt to polarise voters on communal lines and this is what the BJP wants,” said a senior journalist.

Tags: narendra modi, mission modi again




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi 6 Pro First Impressions: Xiaomi's budget champ goes modern

The Redmi 6 Pro seems like a mix-n-match of the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in terms of design and specifications.
 

OnePlus 6T new leaked image hints at triple rear cameras and more

The leaked image clearly shows that the OnePlus 6T would feature a triple camera setup similar to the Huawei's P20 Pro. (Image credit: Weibo)
 

People magazine names Meghan Markle 2018's best dressed woman

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. (Photo: AP)
 

Nokia 6.1 Plus review: Premium Android One, affordable price

The Nokia 6.1 Plus retails at a price of Rs 15,999.
 

Guinness World Records celebrates oldest trapeze artist, highest-jumping dog

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

The most right-swiped jobs on Tinder revealed

The most right-swiped jobs on Tinder revealed. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Law aspirants lament delay in counselling

The academic year usually commences in August but the counselling process has not begun so far.

Hyderabad: Hunger strike at Bolarum Hospital

Secunderabad Cantonment Board logo

Hyderabad: Water body losing Rs 324 crore in revenue annually due to theft

But the water board officials insist that the ‘unaccounted water’ is leaking from reservoirs, pipeline damages and illegal water connections. (Representional Image)

New Cantonment road policy issued

Also, in case of any emergency security requirement, the LMA or cantonment board can issue temporary road closure orders for a period not exceeding 14 days with prior concurrence of GOC-in-C. (Representional Image)

Panel probing Jaya’s death warns Apollo Hospital, directs doctors’ deposition

Jayalalithaa had died on December 5, 2016 after being treated in Apollo hospital for 75 days for various ailments. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham