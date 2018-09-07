search on deccanchronicle.com
Rahul buffoon, Congress villain, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

Soon after recommending the dissolution of the TS Assembly, Mr Rao launched a blistering attack on the Congress.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
HYDERABAD: Caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday described AICC president Rahul Gandhi as the country’s “buffoon” and called the Congress the  “biggest enemy and villain number one” of the state. Soon after recommending the dissolution of the TS Assembly, Mr Rao launched a blistering attack on the Congress.

Recalling how the Congress president had hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate on the no-confidence motion and his subsequent wink, Mr Rao said, “Everyone knows what Rahul Gandhi is... the biggest buffoon in the country. The whole country saw how he went to Mr Narendra Modi and hugged him, the way he winked. The more he comes to Telangana, the more seats we will win.” He further said, Rahul has inherited the legacy of the Congress Delhi Sultanate. Let’s not become slaves to Congress, slaves to Delhi.

 

