search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Publicise action taken against corrupt IT department personnel: PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published Sep 7, 2018, 1:34 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2018, 1:34 am IST
The directive was given during a high-level meeting with officials of the CBDT.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Aiming to give a clear message that there is no room for corruption in government departments, especially for personnel involved in public dealing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed income tax department officials that any action taken against personnel found guilty of corrupt practices should be shared with all PAN card holders through email. Highly placed sources said that taking a strict view of the fact that indulging in corrupt practices by officials in government departments affects the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the system, Mr Modi during a recently held high-level meeting with officials of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), is learnt to have suggested the aforementioned unique but stern measure to discourage such practices in the future. 

The Prime Minister said that if any official is found guilty of corrupt practices, action taken against the said personnel should be made known to all PAN card holders. To ensure that there is full efficiency in settling the tax claims of people, the Prime Minister is said to have advocated a complete shift in technology. 

 

Sources privy to developments told this newspaper that Mr Modi told CBDT officials that processes such as e-assessment should be done in a time-bound manner so that there is a reduction in the number of grievances related to claim settlements. The Prime Minister directed officials to sensitise their counterparts to be more people-friendly and fast-track their cases. For this, he said that the feedback system should be strengthened. 

The meeting was especially held as the July-August period witnesses filing of income tax returns by taxpayers and there have been several complaints regarding undue tax demands, of which the PM’s office is learnt to have taken a serious note, sources said. As there is a provision of a fine of Rs 5,000 for those taxpayers whose annual salary is above Rs 5 lakh this year, there has been a lot of panic among people, which led to the government increasing the return filing deadline from July 31 to August 31, 2018.

Tags: narendra modi, cbdt, income tax department




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi 6 Pro First Impressions: Xiaomi's budget champ goes modern

The Redmi 6 Pro seems like a mix-n-match of the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in terms of design and specifications.
 

OnePlus 6T new leaked image hints at triple rear cameras and more

The leaked image clearly shows that the OnePlus 6T would feature a triple camera setup similar to the Huawei's P20 Pro. (Image credit: Weibo)
 

People magazine names Meghan Markle 2018's best dressed woman

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. (Photo: AP)
 

Nokia 6.1 Plus review: Premium Android One, affordable price

The Nokia 6.1 Plus retails at a price of Rs 15,999.
 

Guinness World Records celebrates oldest trapeze artist, highest-jumping dog

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

The most right-swiped jobs on Tinder revealed

The most right-swiped jobs on Tinder revealed. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Law aspirants lament delay in counselling

The academic year usually commences in August but the counselling process has not begun so far.

Hyderabad: Hunger strike at Bolarum Hospital

Secunderabad Cantonment Board logo

Hyderabad: Water body losing Rs 324 crore in revenue annually due to theft

But the water board officials insist that the ‘unaccounted water’ is leaking from reservoirs, pipeline damages and illegal water connections. (Representional Image)

New Cantonment road policy issued

Also, in case of any emergency security requirement, the LMA or cantonment board can issue temporary road closure orders for a period not exceeding 14 days with prior concurrence of GOC-in-C. (Representional Image)

Panel probing Jaya’s death warns Apollo Hospital, directs doctors’ deposition

Jayalalithaa had died on December 5, 2016 after being treated in Apollo hospital for 75 days for various ailments. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham