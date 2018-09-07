Manmohan Singh slams Modi govt over demonetisation, GST and job creation

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Friday slammed Centre on issues like demonetisation, implementation of GST and job creation in the country. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

“Our youth are desperately waiting for the promised 2 crore jobs. Employment growth rate has been declining in the last 4 years. People aren't impressed with the figures being put out by Modi government to justify the creation of large number of jobs,” Manmohan Singh said.

The former prime minister further said that schemes such as Make in India and Stand Up India are yet to make a significant impact on industrial growth.

“Programs such as Make in India and Stand Up India are yet to make a meaningful impact on industrial production growth. Small and marginal enterprises are yet to derive significant benefit from the ease of doing business schemes. Demonetisation and GST's hasty implementation has hurt enterprises,” he added.

This is not the first time that ex-prime minister has taken on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the notes ban and GST. Last year, he had said that these "coercive steps" cost the nation hugely and severely affected businesses.