search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

TRS didn't fulfil promises: Man tries to burn self after T'gana assembly dissolves

PTI
Published Sep 7, 2018, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2018, 12:50 pm IST
He accused TRS govt of dissolving Assembly before fulfilling election promise 'to provide lakhs of government jobs to unemployed youth'.
The 28-year-old man identified as Eshwar, a native of Nalgonda district, was taken into custody as soon as poured kerosene over his body, a senior police official said. (Representational Image | PTI)
 The 28-year-old man identified as Eshwar, a native of Nalgonda district, was taken into custody as soon as poured kerosene over his body, a senior police official said. (Representational Image | PTI)

Hyderabad: In an apparent suicide bid, a man doused himself with kerosene near the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday accusing the Telangana government of dissolving the state assembly before fulfilling its poll promise of providing employment to the unemployed youth, police said.

The 28-year-old man identified as Eshwar, a native of Nalgonda district, was taken into custody as soon as poured kerosene over his body, a senior police official told PTI.

 

During questioning, the man, who has completed his degree course and is presently unemployed, accused the TRS government of going ahead with dissolving the Assembly before fulfilling its election promise "to provide lakhs of government jobs to unemployed youth," police said.

Police said he told them that he resorted to the step as he did not have a job.

Also Read: Stage set for early polls in Telangana; KCR dissolves state Assembly

Ending weeks of speculation, the Telangana government recommended dissolution of the state assembly on Thursday.

Tags: self immolation, telangana assembly, assembly dissolution, unemployment
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple iPhone XS Max gets ‘confirmed’

The 6.5-inch iPhone gets a name.
 

Gang of lionesses turns against male lion as visitors at safari park are shocked

In the wild lions are often killed if they are seen too old or unfit to rule the pride (Photo: AFP)
 

Air hand dryers spread 5 times more germs than paper towels

When people use a jet-air dryer, the microbes get blown off and spread around the toilet room. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

The importance of including carbohydrates in your regular diet

Upon digestion, carbohydrate is converted into glucose, a sugar which the human body can burn immediately or store away. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Please don't ban me': Kohli reveals about the 'finger' incident during 2012 Aus tour

Kohli also recalled his early cricketing days with childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma. (Photo: AFP)
 

Lonely religious people less depressed than atheists, they see God as friend

Relationships are key for humans to feel motivated, connected, and to give a sense of purpose. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pregnant Andhra woman carried on pole to hospital, delivers midway

After around 4 kms, the woman was unable to bear her pain. The relatives and family members had to stop midway and help the woman deliver the baby. (Photo: ANI)

3 days after Majerhat incident, another bridge collapses in West Bengal

The truck is still hanging from the broken portion of the bridge that connects Manganj area to Siliguri, a major city in north Bengal. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Ghaziabad woman raped while family members held hostage

Two of the five robbers raped the woman, police said. (Representational Image)

On SC/ST Act, Lok Sabha speaker's 'take back chocolate from child' example

'Everyone should also feel that there should be no atrocity against the deprived castes,' Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Iran to handover Chabahar port operations to Indian firm within a month

The Chabahar port is easily accessible from India's western coast and is increasingly seen as a counter to Pakistan's Gwadar Port located at distance of around 80 kms from Chabahar. (Photo: File | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham