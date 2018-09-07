search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala: Stray dogs abet spread of leptospirosis

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JOSE KURIAN
Published Sep 7, 2018, 1:46 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2018, 1:46 am IST
Domestic animals immediate carriers.
Stray dogs roam free at Kozhikode beach. (file pic)
 Stray dogs roam free at Kozhikode beach. (file pic)

KOZHIKODE: Rather than rats, stray dogs and cattle which are more close to human beings spread epidemics like leptospirosis (rat fever), says experts. Domestic animals have been immediate carriers of all epidemics in flood-hit regions and it is better to be careful while handling your pets.

Eminent physician Dr K.P. Aravindan of Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, told DC that it is high time we should think seriously on either eliminating or rehabilitating the stray dog population. “Not only strays, cattle also spreads such diseases. In case of leptospirosis not only rats but when infected strays and cattle urinate in waterlogged spots, a person crisscrossing the area can be infected with the disease”, he added. “If it is strays in Kerala, it is cattle in cow-belt states that spread the epidemics”, he pointed out.  

 

The high density of stray population in the city was proved by the recent stray census conducted by the experts of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) and the municipal corporation which confirmed that city streets have more than 13,000 strays. Though the city corporation had announced immediate launch of the Animal Birth Control Project, it is yet to materialise.         

Corporation health officer Dr R.S. Gopakumar told DC that the corporation is on with an all-round campaign among the public on the precautions to be taken to resist the spread of leptospirosis. Sufficient stock of Doxycycline, the preventive medicine has been ensured. Most butchers in the city who are prone to the disease, were directed through the butchers’ association to take Doxycycline tablets as a preventive measure”, he added. “A team of 20 doctors from the Union Health Ministry are helping us in organising camps and conducting preventive measures”, he pointed out.

Tags: domestic animals, leptospirosis, stray dogs
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi 6 Pro First Impressions: Xiaomi's budget champ goes modern

The Redmi 6 Pro seems like a mix-n-match of the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in terms of design and specifications.
 

OnePlus 6T new leaked image hints at triple rear cameras and more

The leaked image clearly shows that the OnePlus 6T would feature a triple camera setup similar to the Huawei's P20 Pro. (Image credit: Weibo)
 

People magazine names Meghan Markle 2018's best dressed woman

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. (Photo: AP)
 

Nokia 6.1 Plus review: Premium Android One, affordable price

The Nokia 6.1 Plus retails at a price of Rs 15,999.
 

Guinness World Records celebrates oldest trapeze artist, highest-jumping dog

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

The most right-swiped jobs on Tinder revealed

The most right-swiped jobs on Tinder revealed. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Save Western Ghats from demolition men

Some had even remarked that the occurrence of landslides in deep forests during this period indicates that quarrying has nothing to do with the phenomenon. This stupidity was mouthed by quarry owners and repeated their well-wishers in Kerala Assembly. (In pic: A scene of landslide in Idukki)

Become knowledge society

Kerala has all the potential to nurture purely knowledge based businesses and therefore put all its efforts to become a world class educational hub, healthcare hub, tourism destination and hub for IT, R&D and other KBBs. (In pic: Smart City, Kochi)

Hyderabad: Law aspirants lament delay in counselling

The academic year usually commences in August but the counselling process has not begun so far.

IIT-Hyderabad develops new electrodes

The advantage of this material is that there is enough space between silicon and the surrounding carbon coating, which allows for volume expansion and contraction without pulverisation of the silicon.

Hyderabad: Hunger strike at Bolarum Hospital

Secunderabad Cantonment Board logo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham