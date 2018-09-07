search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ragging in Kerala college: First year student beaten for 3 hrs by his seniors

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : ANWESHA MITRA
Published Sep 7, 2018, 10:32 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2018, 10:32 am IST
Police have filed a case against five senior students based on the victim's complaint.
The student was given a rod and a cellphone, and asked not to drop either item while the seniors hit his hand with sticks. The beatings started in earnest once the phone fell from his hand. (Representational image | PTI)
 The student was given a rod and a cellphone, and asked not to drop either item while the seniors hit his hand with sticks. The beatings started in earnest once the phone fell from his hand. (Representational image | PTI)

Idukki (Kerala): A first-year student at DC School of Management and Technology has been hospitalised after being allegedly ragged by seniors at the institute. Police have filed a case against five senior students based on the victim's complaint. 

Athul Mohan, who sustained severe injuries on his legs, told NDTV, that he had been forced by his seniors to leave the campus. He was given a rod and a cellphone, and asked not to drop either item while the seniors hit his hand with sticks. The beatings started in earnest once the phone fell from his hand.

 

"I was beaten for almost three hours," the 23-year old said. 

Ragging is not uncommon in the DC School of Management and Technology. Students revealed that many had faced ragging and were too frightened to leave their hostels. 

Mohan had tried to avoid being ragged by telling his seniors that he was prone to fits. Caught out on his lie, he was beaten severely on Wednesday evening.

Principal of the college, Dr Shankar Rajeev, claimed that Mohan had admitted that it was an error of judgement on his part and withdrawn his complaint. 

The student however denies this. The police too confirmed that the complaint stands.

Tags: kerala ragging, college ragging, student beaten
Location: India, Kerala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The importance of including carbohydrates in your regular diet

Upon digestion, carbohydrate is converted into glucose, a sugar which the human body can burn immediately or store away. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Please don't ban me': Kohli reveals about the 'finger' incident during 2012 Aus tour

Kohli also recalled his early cricketing days with childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma. (Photo: AFP)
 

Lonely religious people less depressed than atheists, they see God as friend

Relationships are key for humans to feel motivated, connected, and to give a sense of purpose. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cheaper 3D Face Unlock on cards for existing MediaTek chipsets

MediaTek says the whole system is cheaper to manufacture than Apple’s FaceID. (Representative Image: Xiaomi)
 

Link found between better sleep quality, healthy diet

A Mediterranean diet also includes moderate amounts of dairy products, low to moderate amounts of fish and poultry, red meat in low amounts, and wine, consumed modestly. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why you keep forgetting passwords

Important, frequently used passwords are less likely to be forgotten, and system designers need to consider the environment in which passwords are used and how memory works over time. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cong leader says Rs 5 lakh reward for 'cutting off BJP MLA Ram Kadam's tongue'

At a 'Dahi Handi' event in his Assembly constituency in Mumbai on Monday night, Ram Kadam had told youngsters that they could tell him if they liked a girl and he would 'abduct' her for them even if she rejected their proposal. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Will Telangana go to polls by year-end? Election Commission to decide today

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao submits to Governor ESL Narsimhan his government's recommendation for dissolving the Assembly, and his resignation as chief minister, in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

SP Vaid removed as J&K police chief, Dilbag Singh made DGP

SP Vaid's services have been placed at the disposal of the General Administration Department for posting as the state Transport Commissioner. (Photo: File | ANI)

Counsellors narrate trauma stories of flood survivors

The huge sound of boulders falling on houses, gushing of water, running for life, screaming…everything they said are afresh on our mind,” says a counsellor dealing with the flood survivors as a part of the psychological first aid programme of woman and child development and social justice departments.

State’s first smoke-free crematorium in Punalur

Crematorium furnace.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham