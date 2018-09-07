K Chandrasekhar Rao bites the ballot, dissolves assembly

Hyderabad: Ending weeks of speculation and anxiety, Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan dissolved the first Telangana state Assembly eight months ahead of its full term on Thursday. Issuing a gazette notification to the effect, he asked CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Council of Ministers to continue as a caretaker government.

Earlier, Mr Rao chaired a Cabinet meeting which passed a one-line resolution requesting the Governor to dissolve the Assembly. After the Cabinet meeting, which lasted four minutes, Mr Rao went to Raj Bhavan and presented the resolution to the Governor during a 20-minute meeting. After the Governor accepted the resolution, Raj Bhavan issued the gazette notification within minutes on dissolution of the Assembly.

Raj Bhavan also communicated the dissolution of the House to the Assembly Secretariat and the Election Commission. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi issued a notification on Mr Rao and his Cabinet continuing in a caretaker capacity. The caretaker government will continue till the new government is formed or for six months, whichever is earlier.

The TRS government was formed on June 2, 2014, the appointed day of Telangana state and was in office for four years, three months and four days. If the Assembly elections are not conducted within six months of dissolution of the Assembly, President’s rule will be imposed. Mr Rao explained to the Governor why he had taken a decision to dissolve the Assembly now. Unless the House was dissolved by September 22, it would not be possible for the Election Commission to hold the Assembly elections along with the four other states.

What it said: “In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (2) (b) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, E.S.L. Narasimhan, Governor of Telangana, on the advice of the Council of Ministers, do hereby dissolve the First Legislative Assembly of Telangana state with effect from the date of this Notification”.

Gazette notification on dissolution of Assembly:

“In consequence of the notification issued vide G.O. MS No. 46 Legislature Secretariat dated September 6, 2018, dissolving the Telangana state Legislative Assembly with immediate effect, the Governor of Telangana hereby authorises the Chief Minister, Sri K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and his colleagues in the council of ministers to continue in office as a caretaker government”.

“After K. Chandrasekhar rao presented the resolution of the Council of Ministers recommending the dissolution of the First Legislative Assembly of Telangana state. The Governor while accepting the recommendation of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers, has requested K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Council of Ministers to continue in office as a caretaker government. Sri K. Chandrasekhar Rao has agreed to this request”.

How it unfolded:

1 pm: Cabinet passes a one-sentence resolution requesting the Governor to dissolve the Assembly

1.30 pm: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao goes to Raj Bhavan along with his Cabinet colleagues, hands over resolution to Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan. He asks Mr Rao to continue in a caretaker capacity

2.02 pm: KCR leaves Raj Bhavan

Raj Bhavan issues gazette notification dissolving TS Assembly, sends to Election Commission, Assembly Secretariat and others TS Chief Secretary issues notification on caretaker government