Cong leader says Rs 5 lakh reward for 'cutting off BJP MLA Ram Kadam's tongue'

PTI
Published Sep 7, 2018, 9:54 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2018, 9:54 am IST
Subodh Saoji, Congress leader and former state minister, was purportedly heard saying that Kadam's statement was unbecoming of a legislator.
At a 'Dahi Handi' event in his Assembly constituency in Mumbai on Monday night, Ram Kadam had told youngsters that they could tell him if they liked a girl and he would 'abduct' her for them even if she rejected their proposal. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Nagpur: A former Maharashtra minister allegedly announced a reward on Thursday for anyone who "cuts off the tongue" of BJP MLA Ram Kadam, whose "would abduct the girl a boy has liked" statement has triggered a huge controversy.

In a video of an event at Buldhana in eastern Maharashtra, Subodh Saoji, a Congress leader and a former state minister, was purportedly heard saying that Kadam's statement was unbecoming of a legislator.

 

"...and therefore, I am announcing a Rs 5 lakh reward for anyone who comes forward and cuts off his tongue," he purportedly said.

Subodh Saoji could not be contacted for comments.

At a "Dahi Handi" event in his Assembly constituency in Mumbai on Monday night, Ram Kadam had told youngsters that they could tell him if they liked a girl and he would "abduct" her for them even if she rejected their proposal.

Also Read: Will kidnap the girl you like: Mumbai BJP MLA brags to youngsters in video

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has issued a notice to Ram Kadam over his remark, seeking his reply.

Tags: ram kadam, subodh saiji, maharashtra bjp, congress
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur




