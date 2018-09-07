search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress asks 'haters' can they ‘keep up’ with Rahul Gandhi, releases 'Fitbit' data

PTI
Published Sep 7, 2018, 6:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2018, 6:11 pm IST
The Fitbit data showed Gandhi having travelled 46,433 steps, 203 floors, 34.31 kms over 463 minutes, while burning 4,466 calories.
Congress also posted picture of a smiling Gandhi posing in front of Mount Kailash, considered the abode of Lord Shiva. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)
New Delhi: Posing a challenge to "haters" of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress on Friday asked whether they can "keep up" with its president saying he has clocked over 46,000 steps while travelling more than 34 kms during his Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

The party also posted a picture of a smiling Gandhi posing in front of the Mount Kailash, considered the abode of Lord Shiva, on Twitter along with details of his trekking details compiled by popular fitness mobile app 'Fitbit'.

 

The Fitbit data showed Gandhi having travelled 46,433 steps, 203 floors, 34.31 kms over 463 minutes, while burning 4,466 calories.

 

 

Gandhi is expected to be back from his Kailash Mansarovar Yatra by end of this week. The Congress chief also tweeted a video of the hills on his official Twitter handle and said, "Shiva is the Universe".

On Thursday as well, Gandhi had posted a picture of Mount Kailash, saying, "It is so humbling to be walking in the shadow of this giant."

 

 

He had earlier put out pictures of the "tranquil and calm" waters of the lake and said there "is no hatred here". "

Also Read: There’s no hatred here: Rahul Gandhi shares pictures from Kailash Mansarovar

The 48-year-old leader is undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in accordance with a wish he expressed in April when his plane plunged hundreds of feet during the campaign for the Karnataka polls.

On April 26, the plane carrying Gandhi and some others from Delhi to Hubballi airport in Karnataka developed a technical problem and tilted heavily on the left side. The plane dipped steeply with violent shuddering, but soon recovered and landed safely. Three days later, on April 29, Gandhi announced during a rally that he wanted to undertake the pilgrimage.

The arduous pilgrimage to Mount Kailash, which is considered the abode of Lord Shiva in Hindu mythology in the Tibetan Himalayas, is organised every year between June and September.

Gandhi left the national capital on August 31 for the Yatra.

