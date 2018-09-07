search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress calls for Bharat Bandh on rising fuel prices on September 10

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 7, 2018, 1:20 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2018, 1:20 am IST
Congress has also asked other Opposition parties and civil society groups to join their protest against the government.
Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

New Delhi: The Congress has decided to call a nationwide bandh on Monday, September 10 over the issue of rising fuel prices. Announcing the decision of the party communications, incharge Mr Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “The Congress party has decided that we will be giving a call for Bharat Bandh on September 10, Monday, in order to highlight the Rs 11 lakh crore fuel loot and to demand an immediate reduction in central excise duty as also excessive VAT in the state.” 

Congress has also asked other opposition parties and civil society groups to join their protest against the government. Mr Surjewala said the Congress will also demand petrol and diesel should be brought within the ambit of the GST so that the “common man whose budget has gone haywire is provided the requisite relief”.  At the time of the GST roll out the Congress had demanded that the fuel prices should be brought under the ambit of GST. 

 

The Congress on its Twitter handle has put out videos of senior BJP leaders who when in opposition were targeting the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh for the rising prices of fuel during the tenure of the UPA.  The Congress aims to build a narrative around the price rise in a manner similar to what the BJP had done before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.  The Congress has also asked its frontal organisations to gear up for the nationwide agitation.  

The surge in fuel prices is largely attributed to the rise in crude oil prices and high  excise duty in the country. The recent slump in the rupee has also lifted the import cost  of crude oil, subsequently affecting the fuel prices. On Wednesday, Finance Minister  Arun Jaitley had said that there was no need for a “knee-jerk” reaction to the rising  prices of global crude oil

Tags: bharat bandh, fuel price rise, congress




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi 6 Pro First Impressions: Xiaomi's budget champ goes modern

The Redmi 6 Pro seems like a mix-n-match of the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in terms of design and specifications.
 

OnePlus 6T new leaked image hints at triple rear cameras and more

The leaked image clearly shows that the OnePlus 6T would feature a triple camera setup similar to the Huawei's P20 Pro. (Image credit: Weibo)
 

People magazine names Meghan Markle 2018's best dressed woman

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. (Photo: AP)
 

Nokia 6.1 Plus review: Premium Android One, affordable price

The Nokia 6.1 Plus retails at a price of Rs 15,999.
 

Guinness World Records celebrates oldest trapeze artist, highest-jumping dog

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

The most right-swiped jobs on Tinder revealed

The most right-swiped jobs on Tinder revealed. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Law aspirants lament delay in counselling

The academic year usually commences in August but the counselling process has not begun so far.

New Cantonment road policy issued

Also, in case of any emergency security requirement, the LMA or cantonment board can issue temporary road closure orders for a period not exceeding 14 days with prior concurrence of GOC-in-C. (Representional Image)

Panel probing Jaya’s death warns Apollo Hospital, directs doctors’ deposition

Jayalalithaa had died on December 5, 2016 after being treated in Apollo hospital for 75 days for various ailments. (Photo: File | PTI)

Bengaluru airport soon to get facial recognition facility for boarding from 2019

The first phase of the roll out will be completed in the first quarter of 2019, with Jet Airways, Air Asia and SpiceJet passengers as the first users. (Photo: Pixabay)

271 booked in UP for promoting Christian conversion, defaming Hinduism

The complainant alleged the accused had been convincing people for last few years to embrace Christianity and were spreading misinformation about Hinduism. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham