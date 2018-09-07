search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress appeals to all parties to join hands to defeat KCR in Telangana

PTI
Published Sep 7, 2018, 7:29 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2018, 7:35 pm IST
There has been speculation about an electoral alliance between the Congress and TDP in Telangana.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday had described Gandhi as the 'biggest buffoon' in the country. (Photo: File)
 Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday had described Gandhi as the 'biggest buffoon' in the country. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Describing the fight against TRS in the coming assembly polls in Telangana as a "war for righteousness," state Congress state president N UttamKumar Reddy Friday said various opposition parties, including TDP, and civil society organisations should join forces with Congress. 

The state Assembly was dissolved Thursday as per the recommendation of the TRS government, paving way for early polls. 

 

The assembly elections were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year. 

"We call upon all political, non-political forces in Telangana, NGOs, civil society organisations, students bodies, employees organisations, all political parties, including Telugu Desam, to join forces to defeat this corrupt government by treating these elections as a Dharma Yuddham (war for righteousness)," Reddy told reporters here. 

There has been speculation about an electoral alliance between the Congress and TDP in Telangana. 

The TDP has been anti-Congress since its inception in 1982. Reddy said the coming elections is not a fight between Congress and TRS but a fight between "the family of TRS president and caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the four crore people of Telangana."

Taking strong exception to Rao's attack on Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi, Reddy said, "the caretaker CMs comments are unbecoming of a Chief Minister." 

Rao had described Gandhi as the "biggest buffoon" in the country. On September 12, party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad would address a public meeting on minorities issues. 

Tags: early polls in telangana, trs government, chief minister k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




