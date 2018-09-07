search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  After losing Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali and Alastair Cook steered the hosts past the century mark to push Virat Kohli and co on the back foot. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Eng vs Ind 5th Test Day 1: Alastair Cook, Moeen Ali put hosts in drivers seat
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Air India plane carrying 136 passengers lands on wrong runway in Maldives

PTI
Published Sep 7, 2018, 7:14 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2018, 7:31 pm IST
The A320 neo plane was operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Male.
A senior Air India official said the aircraft 'VT EXL landed on an under-construction runway at Male'. (Representational Image)
 A senior Air India official said the aircraft 'VT EXL landed on an under-construction runway at Male'. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: An Air India aircraft, carrying more than 136 people, on Friday landed on a wrong runway at the Male airport in the Maldives, and following the incident two pilots have been taken off duty, officials said.

An Air India spokesperson said the plane landed at an "uncommissioned runway" and that all passengers are safe.

 

A senior DGCA official said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has been informed since it is a serious incident.

The A320 neo plane was operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Male.

A senior Air India official said the aircraft "VT EXL landed on an under-construction runway at Male".

The plane landed at Velana international airport at Male. There were 136 passengers and crew on board. Tyres of the plane were deflated and the aircraft was towed away to the parking bay, the official said.

Citing a preliminary report, the spokesperson said two tyres of the aircraft were deflated. "It could be because the pilots applied brakes on realising that they landed on a wrong runway.”

“The local authorities are conducting a probe," he added.

The senior official at aviation regulator DGCA said both pilots of the plane have been "off rostered".

Off rostering refers to pilots being taken off their flying duties. "Being a serious incident, the AAIB has been informed," the official added.

Tags: air india, male airport
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asiad semis defeat changed scenario of whole team: India hockey captain PR Sreejesh

Reflecting on the team’s perennial problems of conceding late goals and crumbling in pressure situations, the custodian said that players needed to step up their game. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kartik Aayan wants to 'make babies' with Katrina Kaif and the reason is unusual

Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in a film.
 

Aishwarya gave Abhishek practical acting advice during 1st film and it’s hilarious

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in ‘Dhai Akshar Prem Ke.’
 

People who fast between meals may live longer and healthier lives: study

It is actually fasting as opposed to frequent snacking that has an impact on metabolism (Photo: AFP)
 

Five quirky gadgets you didn’t know even existed

Looking at the significance of sleep in today’s fast-paced lifestyle, Sumnox sounds like a weird yet handy device.
 

Flipkart aims over 30 per cent phone sales this festive season

Online sales is about 39 per cent in the country, which is the highest so far.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress appeals to all parties to join hands to defeat KCR in Telangana

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday had described Gandhi as the

Congress asks 'haters' can they ‘keep up’ with Rahul Gandhi, releases 'Fitbit' data

Congress also posted picture of a smiling Gandhi posing in front of Mount Kailash, considered the abode of Lord Shiva. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Hardik Patel shifted to hospital as health deteriorates on day 14 of quota fast

Hardik went on the indefinite fast on August 25 demanding reservations in government jobs and education for the Patidar community and waiver of farm loans. (Photo: PTI)

Bandh against SC/ST Act amendment a BJP conspiracy: Mayawati

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also claimed that people from upper castes were given equal opportunities in jobs and employment when her party was in power in the state. (Photo: File)

Astrological predictions won’t decide Telangana poll dates, says CEC Rawat

CEC OP Rawat said, 'We will assess if Telangana elections can be held with other 4 states.' (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham