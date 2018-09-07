search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

3 days after Majerhat incident, another bridge collapses in West Bengal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Sep 7, 2018, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2018, 12:11 pm IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that twenty bridges in and around Kolkata have crossed their 'expiry date'.
The truck is still hanging from the broken portion of the bridge that connects Manganj area to Siliguri, a major city in north Bengal. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The truck is still hanging from the broken portion of the bridge that connects Manganj area to Siliguri, a major city in north Bengal. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Siliguri: Three days after a portion of over 50 years bridge collapsed at Majerhat in the outskirts of Kolkata, killing three, another bridge near Siliguri in Darjeeling district fell on Friday morning while a truck was passing over it.

The truck is still hanging from the broken portion of the bridge that connects Manganj area to Siliguri, a major city in north Bengal. The truck driver was injured in the incident and was rushed to hospital.

 

On Tuesday, a portion of the Majerhat bridge on an arterial road in Kolkata collapsed killing three people.

At a press conference, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that twenty bridges in and around Kolkata have crossed their "expiry date". The chief minister assured that these bridges will be inspected and repaired urgently.

Tags: west bengal, siliguri, bridge collapse
Location: India, West Bengal, Siliguri (Shiliguri)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The importance of including carbohydrates in your regular diet

Upon digestion, carbohydrate is converted into glucose, a sugar which the human body can burn immediately or store away. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Please don't ban me': Kohli reveals about the 'finger' incident during 2012 Aus tour

Kohli also recalled his early cricketing days with childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma. (Photo: AFP)
 

Lonely religious people less depressed than atheists, they see God as friend

Relationships are key for humans to feel motivated, connected, and to give a sense of purpose. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cheaper 3D Face Unlock on cards for existing MediaTek chipsets

MediaTek says the whole system is cheaper to manufacture than Apple’s FaceID. (Representative Image: Xiaomi)
 

Link found between better sleep quality, healthy diet

A Mediterranean diet also includes moderate amounts of dairy products, low to moderate amounts of fish and poultry, red meat in low amounts, and wine, consumed modestly. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why you keep forgetting passwords

Important, frequently used passwords are less likely to be forgotten, and system designers need to consider the environment in which passwords are used and how memory works over time. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ghaziabad woman raped while family members held hostage

Two of the five robbers raped the woman, police said. (Representational Image)

On SC/ST Act, Lok Sabha speaker's 'take back chocolate from child' example

'Everyone should also feel that there should be no atrocity against the deprived castes,' Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Iran to handover Chabahar port operations to Indian firm within a month

The Chabahar port is easily accessible from India's western coast and is increasingly seen as a counter to Pakistan's Gwadar Port located at distance of around 80 kms from Chabahar. (Photo: File | AFP)

Ragging in Kerala college: First year student beaten for 3 hrs by his seniors

The student was given a rod and a cellphone, and asked not to drop either item while the seniors hit his hand with sticks. The beatings started in earnest once the phone fell from his hand. (Representational image | PTI)

Cong leader says Rs 5 lakh reward for 'cutting off BJP MLA Ram Kadam's tongue'

At a 'Dahi Handi' event in his Assembly constituency in Mumbai on Monday night, Ram Kadam had told youngsters that they could tell him if they liked a girl and he would 'abduct' her for them even if she rejected their proposal. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham