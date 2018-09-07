search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

2+2 talks: India, US ink critical defence pact; discuss cross-border terror, H1B

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Sep 7, 2018, 12:19 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2018, 12:19 am IST
It will pave way for sale of hi-tech armed drones to India.
Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and US secretary of defence James Mattis pose for a group photo before India-US 2+2 Dialogue, in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo: PTI )
New Delhi: Following the culmination of the 2+2 Dialogue at the Foreign and Defence Ministerial level, India and the United States on Thursday inked the crucial defence Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) which will facilitate the obtaining by India of critical defence technologies from the US, access to critical communication networks installed on American defence platforms and reportedly pave the way for the sale of hi-tech armed drones to India. 

After the dialogue between external affairs minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and defence secretary Jim Mattis, the two countries also decided to carry out a massive tri-service exercise next year off India’s eastern coast, with New Delhi deciding to “enhance its interactions with the United States military’s Central Command”.  It was also decided to establish “hotlines” of communication between the two Indian ministers and their respective American counterparts. 

 

In another development of huge significance, the two countries also called on Pakistan to ensure that the territory under its control is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries., adding that they called on Islamabad to “bring to justice expeditiously the perpetrators of the Mumbai, Pathankot, Uri, and other cross-border terrorist attacks”.  New Delhi also said it “supports President Trump’s South Asia Policy” and that “his call for Pakistan to stop its policy of supporting cross-border terrorism finds resonance” with it. 

New Delhi also raised the H1B visa issue, with Ms. Swaraj asking the US to keep the trust of Indians in their belief that it would not do anything against their interests.  The issue of import of Iranian oil and Russian arms like the S-400 was also discussed, with New Delhi putting across its case forcefully to Washi-ngton and hoping for waivers in both cases. 

"It's a case in progress," sources said, indicating that  New Delhi was working towards receiving the waivers from Washington to escape sanctions in both cases.  The Indo-Pacific region and China's role in the region was also discussed. The two countries also "agreed  to work together to secure India’s membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group at the earliest". Ms. Swaraj said, "Overall, I am highly satisfied with our conversation today". The American dignitaries also called on  Prime Minister Narendra Modi who "congratulated" them and the concerned Indian ministers on the  "fruitful and productive" talks.

The next edition of the Dialogue will be held next year in the United  States. "The signing of the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) today  will enable India to access advanced technologies from the US and enhance India's defence preparedness,"  Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. An Indo-US Joint Statement released, stated, "They  welcomed the signing of a Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) that  will facilitate access to advanced defense systems and enable India to optimally utilise its existing U.S.- origin platforms."

The Defence Minister further said, "We are also putting in place an enabling framework for closer cooperation between our defence forces. The signing of the Logistics Exchange  Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016 and the Helicopter Operations from Ships Other Than  Aircraft Carriers (HOSTAC) earlier this year were important steps in this direction." Mr. Pompeo  described the signing of the COMCASA as a "a major step forward in our collaboration and cooperation".     Ms. Sitharaman said, "To enhance our synergies in this area, we have decided to carry out, for  the first time, a tri-Services joint exercise with the United States off the eastern coast of India in 2019." 

She further said, "Defence cooperation has emerged as the most significant dimension of our strategic  partnership and as a key driver of our overall bilateral relationship. The momentum in our defence  partnership has imbued a tremendous positive energy that has elevated India-US relations to  unprecedented heights." In what is being seen as a significant statement, given the Chinese military  assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, she added, "Maritime Security has been a focus area of our  cooperation. To deepen our ties in this area, we will expand our interactions on Maritime Domain  Awareness."

The two countries also discussed Pakistan-based terrorism in detail and named Islamabad in this  regard, which is being seen as a huge setback for Pakistan.. The Joint Statement said, "... they (India and  US) called on Pakistan to ensure that the territory under its control is not used to launch terrorist attacks  on other countries. On the eve of the 10-year anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack, they called on  Pakistan to bring to justice expeditiously the perpetrators of the Mumbai, Pathankot, Uri, and other cross- border terrorist attacks. The Ministers welcomed the launch of a bilateral dialogue on designation of  terrorists in 2017, which is strengthening cooperation and action against terrorist groups, including Al-

Qa’ida, ISIS, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizb-ul Mujahideen, the Haqqani Network,  Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, D-Company, and their affiliates." Ms. Swaraj also said, "We welcomed the recent designations of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists by the  United States. They underscore the international community’s scrutiny over the threat of terrorism  emanating from Pakistan, which has affected India and the United States alike. In the 10th anniversary of  the 26/11 attacks, we recognised the importance of justice and retribution for the masterminds behind this  terrorist attack. We also discussed the situation in South Asia in some detail. India supports President  Trump’s South Asia Policy. His call for Pakistan to stop its policy of supporting cross-border terrorism  finds resonance with us."

On the H1B visa--a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in  speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise in specialised fields---India mounted  pressure on the US, with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj saying, "Specifically, I conveyed our  expectation for a balanced and sensitive approach to the H1B visa regime. Any change in it will have an  (adverse) impact on the relationship for our relationship. I have mentioned this to Secretary Pompeo that  on the basis of the friendship which exists between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, Indians believe that America will not work against their interest. I have requested him to maintain the trust of  Indians."

On civilian nuclear energy cooperation, the Joint Statement said, "Both sides looked forward to  full implementation of the civil nuclear energy partnership and collaboration between Nuclear Power  Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and Westinghouse Electric Company for the establishment of six  nuclear power plants in India." 

Tags: 2+2 dialogue, comcasa, sushma swaraj




