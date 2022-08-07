  
Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2022 Pay overtime or face ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pay overtime or face contempt proceedings, HC warns railway officials

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Aug 7, 2022, 2:12 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2022, 2:12 am IST
The High Court had last ordered OTA to the said employees for their halt periods outstation/destination station. (DC Representational Photo)
 The High Court had last ordered OTA to the said employees for their halt periods outstation/destination station. (DC Representational Photo)

Hyderabad: Dealing with a contempt case, Telangana High Court on Saturday directed the general manager and divisional manager of South Central Railways, Secunderabad Division to either overtime allowance (OTA) to those working as A.C. coach mechanics (ACCMs) and A.C. coach attendants (ACCAs) in four weeks or to appear before the court on August 26 and be prepared to face contempt proceedings.

The workers had filed contempt cases against higher officials for not complying with court orders. The High Court had last ordered OTA to the said employees for their halt periods outstation/destination station. The court had taken into consideration that they are with the coaches even at the destination station, attending to maintenance and other allied activities to keep the coach fit for travel.

However, senior officials went to the Supreme Court, which, incidentally, agreed with the contentions of the High Court.

...
Tags: south central railways, secunderabad division, contempt cases, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 07 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

N. Chandrababu Naidu with PM Narendra Modi. (File image by arrangement)

Bonhomie between Naidu and PM Modi after four years

The High Court in 2013 had directed the united Andhra Pradesh government to set up de-addiction centres in every district to treat drug addiction. (PTI File Photo)

HC unhappy over TS not setting up de-addiction centres

More than 50 per cent of police stations in the state including three police commissionerates - Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda - have not installed CCTVs as per the Supreme Court directions. (DC Representational Photo)

Despite SC, MHA orders, police stations lack CCTV cams

Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said he would take out the yatra within Karimnagar parliamentary constituency. (Photo: DC File)

Cong leaders to take out ‘padayatra’ from Aug 9 to 18



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Army deploys AI-based surveillance system

The Indian Army is betting big on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deal with threats. (AP File Photo)

Modi asks UN to probe killing of BSF personnel in Congo peacekeeping

A UN soldier is seen as demonstrators carry a poster against the peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) at the UN facilities in Goma on July 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Rajnath approves swarm drones buy

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)

SC upholds ED's powers under stringent PMLA

Supreme Court (PTI)

Delhi reports 4th Monkeypox case, India tally goes up to 9

In the wake of an increase in the number of Monkeypox cases in the country, isolation rooms have been made operational for the treatment of such infections in three central government hospitals. (DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->