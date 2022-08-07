Pay overtime or face contempt proceedings, HC warns railway officials

The High Court had last ordered OTA to the said employees for their halt periods outstation/destination station. (DC Representational Photo)

Hyderabad: Dealing with a contempt case, Telangana High Court on Saturday directed the general manager and divisional manager of South Central Railways, Secunderabad Division to either overtime allowance (OTA) to those working as A.C. coach mechanics (ACCMs) and A.C. coach attendants (ACCAs) in four weeks or to appear before the court on August 26 and be prepared to face contempt proceedings.

The workers had filed contempt cases against higher officials for not complying with court orders. The High Court had last ordered OTA to the said employees for their halt periods outstation/destination station. The court had taken into consideration that they are with the coaches even at the destination station, attending to maintenance and other allied activities to keep the coach fit for travel.

However, senior officials went to the Supreme Court, which, incidentally, agreed with the contentions of the High Court.