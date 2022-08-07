MP Gorntla Madhav’s nude video up for sale for three months

ANANTAPUR: The alleged video of Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav talking nude to a woman has allegedly been doing rounds for the past three months. Several individuals have been allegedly trying to obtain the video clip and offering money even up to Rs 1 crore, sources said.

The video, whether fake or genuine, was put for sale and several persons including TD leaders from Rayalaseema and rivals of the MP within the party were trying to obtain the video.

While Madhav said the video was fake and morphed by using his video of working out at gym. He accused the TD leaders behind the conspiracy to defame his political image.

Meanwhile, the Facebook video of a woman went viral on Friday night accusing the TD men and social media groups supporting them of misusing pictures of innocent women to tarnish the image of YSRC.

Sources said the police authorities suggested Madhav not to come to Anantapur till the situation calmed down following protests by TD and other organisations.