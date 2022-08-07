HC unhappy over TS not setting up de-addiction centres

The High Court in 2013 had directed the united Andhra Pradesh government to set up de-addiction centres in every district to treat drug addiction. (PTI File Photo)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the state government not setting up de-addiction centres in every district headquarters across the state. The court observed that it was nothing but having scant regard for court orders.

The High Court in 2013 had directed the united Andhra Pradesh government to set up de-addiction centres in every district to treat drug addiction. However, these orders were not complied, even after the formation of Telangana state.

Bringing the same to the notice of the court, a practising advocate Mamidi Venumadhav, filed a petition before the combined High Court in 2016. At that time also, the court gave instructions to set up de-addiction centres and directed the Telangana and the AP governments to place the counters by explaining the furtherance in establishments of the centres.

For six years, the Telangana government neither filed counters nor established free de-addiction centres in the districts. Hence, the court made it clear to the authorities of the medical and health department to file the counters with all details, else the principal secretary and director of the medical and public health department should appear before the court. The case was adjourned to August 25.