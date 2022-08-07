Despite SC, MHA orders, police stations lack CCTV cams

More than 50 per cent of police stations in the state including three police commissionerates - Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda - have not installed CCTVs as per the Supreme Court directions. (DC Representational Photo)

HYDERABAD: More than 50 per cent of police stations in the state including three police commissionerates - Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda - have not installed CCTVs as per the Supreme Court directions and ministry of home affairs (MHA) guidelines.

Sources said the police officials were unable to maintain a proper budget for installation of CCTV cameras inside police stations. Even though some police stations are equipped with CCTVs, they are not functioning properly due to non-maintenance.

A few months ago, a Dalit woman, Mariyamma, was brought to the Addagudur police station in connection with a theft case in Yadadri district where the police allegedly harassed the woman who eventually died in police custody.

The police officials, who investigated the case, submitted a report stating that the CCTVs installed inside the police station were not functioning. Similarly, the Atmakur (S) police of Suryapet district allegedly assaulted a tribal man inside the police station. In the same police station, no CCTV camera was installed.

Out of 700-odd police stations including law and order and traffic in the state, more than 300 police stations have no CCTV camera installed as per the MHA guidelines and the Supreme Court orders.

In Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad, police officials proposed to install CCTVs in all law and order police stations. But, the initiative is at a snail's pace due to several reasons and lack of funds.

A senior police officer said that they had given directions to all district unit officers to take measures for installing CCTV cameras. In some places, including the newly-formed districts, the superintendents of police (SPs) had taken measures and shortly would install CCTVs in the majority of police stations, he said. The state police technology unit was asked to prepare an estimation of the cost for the installation of CCTV cameras in all police stations.